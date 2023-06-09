Friday, June 9, 2023
HomeNews Reports'Somethings said in anger': Father of minor wrestler who filed complaint against WFI's Brij...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Somethings said in anger’: Father of minor wrestler who filed complaint against WFI’s Brij Bhushan Singh says he had filed ‘false complaint out of anger’

When asked about media reports claiming that the minor victim's father had filed a POCSO complaint against him in "revenge" after being overlooked for selection during camp, Brij Bhushan on Friday said, "All the matters are before the court. The government has also given an assurance that the chargesheet will be filed by June 15. Let the chargesheet be filed. I don't think I should say anything now." 

ANI
'Somethings said in anger': Father of minor wrestler who filed complaint against WFI's Brij Bhushan Singh says he had filed 'false complaint out of anger'
Brij Bhushan Singh (Image credit: Deccan Herald)
5

The father of a minor wrestler who had filed a complaint against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has admitted to a television channel that he has “corrected” the statement as he had filed a false complaint against him “out of anger”. 

In an interview with a Haryana-based news channel-‘Khabrain Abhi Tak’, the complainant’s father said that the minor has corrected the earlier statement she had given in court and to the police. “Some things were said out of anger in that, some of them are true and some things were wrongly said. Brij Bhushan is right at his place but the anger was there and out of anger some false things were said. I have again given my statement and the things which were wrongly stated, I have corrected them,” the complainant’s father said. 

When asked about media reports claiming that the minor victim’s father had filed a POCSO complaint against him in “revenge” after being overlooked for selection during camp, Brij Bhushan on Friday said, “All the matters are before the court. The government has also given an assurance that the chargesheet will be filed by June 15. Let the chargesheet be filed. I don’t think I should say anything now.” 

The six-time BJP MP, Brij Bhushan was booked by Delhi Police following allegations of sexual harassment.

Meanwhile, in his interview with ‘Khabrain Abhi Tak’, the minor wrestler’s father said that there was no external pressure on him to change his earlier statement.

“Three to four days ago my daughter and I went to the police station and Patiala house court,” the father told the TV channel. 

“One thing has changed. In 2022 they deliberately made my daughter lose the match, we were heartbroken. We have two houses and I had to sell one of my houses to ensure that my daughter can practice wrestling.” 

According to the father, his ward had missed out on the selection to the Indian team and alleged that “the referee had intentionally made his daughter lose.” 

“I had objected at that time but the technical staff said that if I wanted my daughter to participate in wrestling then do that else take her away,” he told ‘Khabrain Abhi Tak’. 

The man said he was enraged because his daughter’s “one year of hard work had gone waste” because of that referee’s decision in the final. 

“With this kind of partiality, where will we go, so it was obvious that there was anger,” the man said detailing the reason for his previous complaint. 

The father, however, pointed out that he supports the wrestlers’ protest as he believed in the cause against which they have been protesting. 

Olympians Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat along with other wrestlers had been on a protest in the national capital since the beginning of this year in order to press for the removal and arrest of the WFI chief over allegations of sexual harassment. 

On May 28, wrestlers had planned a march and protest in front of the new Parliament, despite the imposition of Section 144 in the area. They were detained on their way by the Delhi police and FIR was filed against them under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 147, 149, 186, 188, 332, 353, Section 3 of the PDPP Act. The protest site was also cleared by the Delhi Police. 

Following their removal from Jantar Mantar, Wrestlers arrived in Haridwar two days later to immerse their medals in the Ganga. 

After a meeting with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia on Wednesday said the government assured that the ongoing probe by Delhi Police against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will be completed before June 15. 

Speaking to reporters at his residence after holding parleys with the ace grapplers, Thakur said “An Internal Complaint Committee of the wrestling federation will be constituted. It will be headed by a woman. We have demanded that all FIRs filed against wrestlers be withdrawn. 

“They also requested that Brij Bhushan Singh, who has completed 3 terms (as WFI chief), and his associates be asked not to stand for the elections again. The wrestlers promised not to hold any fresh protests before June 15,” said Thakur.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Jammu and Kashmir: Girls of Srinagar school protest against ‘Abaya ban’ inside school, principal says they can wear a long Hijab over the uniform

OpIndia Staff -

Show ‘Ajmer 1992’ to Ajmer Dargah Committee before its release: Radical Islamist Shoaib Jamai opposes the upcoming movie, Sarwar Chishti calls it political gimmick

OpIndia Staff -

Owaisi outraged over ‘Aurangzeb ki aulaad’ comment by Devendra Fadnavis: What he had said about ‘majority Indian Muslims’ following Aurangzeb’s school of thought

OpIndia Staff -

90% communities in MOBC list in West Bengal are Muslims, Rohingyas and Bangladeshis also included: finds NCBC, to remove wrongly added communities

OpIndia Staff -

Jamia professor Shoaib Jamai spews hate against Hindus, challenges Bageshwar Baba to make India a Hindu Rashtra, peddles ‘Bhagwa love trap’ conspiracy theory

OpIndia Staff -

‘Religious conversions started with Bollywood’: IAS officer Niyaz Khan says that Muslims should become Gaurakshaks

OpIndia Staff -

Jharkhand: Golu Ansari pretends to be a Hindu, cheats, impregnates a minor Dalit girl and pressures her to convert to Islam, girl commits suicide

OpIndia Staff -

OBC community denied reservation benefits in TMC-ruled Bengal, JDU-ruled Bihar, AAP-ruled Punjab and Congress-ruled Rajasthan: What NCBC found

OpIndia Staff -

BHU to investigate after student protests: One professor threatening students with SC/ST cases, past complaints against her by 65 profs and more. Exclusive details

अनुपम कुमार सिंह -

Uttar Pradesh: Maulana Nijamuddin impregnates a married Hindu woman, converts her and gets her raped by his relatives, arrested, 5 others booked

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
637,470FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com