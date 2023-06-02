Over 50 people died and more than 350 were injured when a passenger train crashed into the already derailed coaches of another passenger train near Bahanaga station in the Balasore district of Odisha on the evening on 2nd June 2023. In the evening, the Coromandel Express train met with an accident near Bahanaga station in the Balasore district of Odisha. The Express train derailed after it rammed into a goods train.

This caused the coaches of the train to fall on the adjacent track. Minutes later, the Yesvantpur SuperFast Express running on the track arrived at the spot and rammed into the derailed coaches of the Coromandel Express train.

The Coromandel Express train runs between Chennai Central and Shalimar in Howrah. The train left Shalimar station at around 3.15 pm, and reached Balasore at 6:30 PM. But the Express train collided with a stationary goods train near Bahanaga station in Balasore, Odisha. And that it was hit by the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast train.

Reportedly, casualty numbers from the Coromandel Express were more as it was packed to capacity and many passengers were standing near the doors.

According to the Kharagpur Divisional Railway Manager, the Shalimar-Howrah Coromandel Express derailed at Bahanaga station around 6:51 pm, while the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast train derailed at the same location around 6:55 pm.

According to Amitabh Sharma, a Railway Spokesperson, “10-12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed at Bahanaga station near Balasore and fell on the opposite track. “After some time, another train from Yeswanthpur to Howrah dashed into those derailed coaches resulting in the derailment of its 3-4 coaches.”

Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena said that it was a violent and tragic accident involving three trains, two passenger trains and a goods train.

A large number of people were trapped in the coaches, and the rescue operation is going on. The injured passengers have been shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar, various medical colleges, and govt and private hospitals in the nearby area.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced ex-gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakhs for accident victims who died, Rs 2 lakhs for those who suffered serious injuries, and Rs 50,000 for those who suffered minor injuries. He has already rushed to the crash site. He said that Rescue teams mobilised from Bhubaneswar and Kolkata, and NDRF, state govt teams and airforce also have been mobilised.

Ex-gratia compensation to the victims of this unfortunate train accident in Odisha;

₹10 Lakh in case of death,

In addition, ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured passengers have been announced from the PMNRF by the PMO.

Several videos and images from the crash site that appeared on social media showed locals climbing atop the derailed bogies in an attempt to rescue trapped passengers.

On receiving information, local police and railway officials rushed to the spot and rescue operations are being carried out with the help of locals. Due to the night darkness, the rescue operation of the passengers has become very challenging. People are helping in the rescue teams with torchlights.

The office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) said that teams have been sent to the site of the accident for a search and rescue operation. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik deputed minister Pramila Mallik, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), the senior officers of the SRC along with fire services to supervise the rescue operation. Balasore District Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde has been directed to reach the spot to make all necessary arrangements.

The Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) team stationed at Balasore has been rushed to the spot for relief and rescue operations. An NDRF team reached the site from Balasore station, and later another team was sent from Centralised Traffic Control (CTC). West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announced sending a 5-6 member team to help in the operations.

Four units of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), three units of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and 60 ambulances were rushed to the site.

The Coromandel Express originally ran between Horwah and Chennai Central. But but in January 2022, its terminal in the West Bengal was shifted to Shalimar in Howrah. It is one of the earliest Superfast trains in the Indian Railways.