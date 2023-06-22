The flood situation in Assam’s Nalbari district has deteriorated as about 45,000 people and 108 villages under 6 revenue circles of the lower Assam district are currently underwater.

Around 200 families in Moiraranga, Batahghila village have been affected by this deluge and most of the families are now taking shelter on roads, and embankments by making temporary tents.

Following torrential rain in the past few days in Assam and neighboring country Bhutan the water level of Pagladiya River is flowing above the danger level mark and inundated new areas in the past 24 hours.



The flood waters have submerged nearly 90 villages of Ghograpar, Tihu, Barbhag, and Dhamdhama areas in the district and many villagers have been forced to leave their homes and taken shelter on roads, high lands by making makeshift tents after the flood waters entered their homes.

While talking to ANI, a village of Moiraranga village, Manoj Rajbongshi said that his family is now living in an embankment after the flood waters entered his home.

“My family is now living in an embankment after the flood waters entered my home. Many properties of our home have been damaged after the flood waters entered our home. There is now knee-deep water inside my home. The water level is gradually increasing. We are now facing lots of problems,” Manoj Rajbongshi said.

Another villager, Jyotish Rajbongshi from Moiraranga village said that he lost everything due to the flood, all his household items have been damaged.

“I have lost everything due to this flood. Every household item in our house has been damaged. I along with my wife am now living in this embankment. We couldn’t get any stuff out of the house,” Jyotish Rajbongshi said.

The flood waters submerged nearly 310 hectares of cropland in the district.

In the last 24 hours, the flood waters have damaged two embankments, 15 roads, two bridges, culverts, and agri bundh in the district.

Earlier, according to the reports of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), following torrential rains in Assam, other neighbouring states and the neighbouring country Bhutan, the water levels of several rivers are flowing above the danger level mark and inundated new areas.

The ASDMA flood report said, “44707 people have been affected alone in Nalbari district followed by 26571 people in Baksa, 25096 people in Lakhimpur, 15610 people in Tamulpur, 3840 people in Barpeta district.”

Over 1.07 lakh domestic animals, and poultry have also been affected in the first spell of flood in the flood-hit districts.

The NDRF, SDRF, and Fire and Emergency Services are also engaged in rescue operations on Wednesday evacuating 1280 people from flood-hit areas.

