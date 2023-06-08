Thursday, June 8, 2023
Jharkhand: Four arrested for running Christian conversion drive in the name of free education in Chakradharpur

Chakradharpur Police Station was informed about the attempt to convert the children to Christianity by teaching them books related to their religion.

Images via Bhaskar, Lagatar
In Chakradharpur city of West Singbhum district of Jharkhand, four people have been arrested for conducting religious conversion drive and distributing related books in the garb of providing free education. In Kendo panchayat of Devgaon, three women and a man used to visit the Neeche Tola’s Kolsai village saying that they want to promote education and distributed pen, pencil, notebooks etc among the village children.

On Wednesday, June 7, the villagers found that their children have been provided books containing information about Jesus Christ and the Bible. Following this, they raised an objection and informed Sangeeta Savaiya, the deputy head of the village panchayat about it. Subsequently, Chakradharpur Police Station was informed about the attempt to convert the children to Christianity by teaching them books related to their religion. Sub-Inspector Vivek Pal arrived at the said village and arrested the four accused persons.

Deputy head of the panchayat Sangeeta Savaiya said that she was informed by the villagers that three women and a man are propagating Christianity in the name of free education over the last few days. She added that the village children were provided a book titled “Chitrankan Mera Saccha Adarsh”. 

Book distributed to children in Devgaon containing references to Jesus Christ and the Bible (Image via Lagatar.in)

The book included assignments in which children were instructed to colour some pictures. These exercises made mention of Jesus Christ or the Bible.

Book distributed to children in Devgaon containing references to Jesus Christ (Image via Lagatar.in)

Meanwhile, Chandrashekhar Kumar, the in-charge of Chakradharpur police station, stated that several persons had been apprehended at Devgaon. He added that an investigation has been initiated into the matter.

