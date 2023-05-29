Madhya Pradesh Police has arrested seven Islamist men involved in assaulting a Hindu man identified as Bhavesh Sunhare. Sunhare was attacked while returning from a dinner with a Muslim woman identified as Nasreen Sultana, a college friend of Bhavesh. The incident took place on May 25.

As per reports, the duo was stopped by a group of 20-30 Islamist men while returning from a restaurant. In a statement, Additional DCP Rajesh Singh Raghuwanshi said, “The woman argued that she had her parents’ permission. The accused beat up her friend. Some bystanders tried to intervene to protect the man, but they were attacked with knives.”

Bhavesh was the victim of the ‘Bhagwa Love Trap’ conspiracy targeting Hindu men. On May 25, a mob of 20-30 Islamists started following Bhavesh and Nasreen who were travelling back after having dinner at a restaurant in the Tukoganj area of Indore. Two cases were registered against several people. Six were reportedly arrested by May 27 including Shoaib, Shavez Lala, Muzzamin, Amin Lala, Saif, and Arbaaz.

A video of the incident went viral on social media with netizens seeking action against the attacking mob seen in the video. The mob surrounded the victim duo in the Gwaltoli area and questioned the girl why she was roaming with a Hindu boy. Nasreen objected to the mob’s misbehaviour and told her that she had informed her parents about her dinner plans with Bhavesh.

Meanwhile, Additional DCP Rajesh Raghuvanshi said, “After informing her parents, the woman told them she had come to have dinner with the man.” She also objected to their misbehaviour. Meanwhile, two others who came to the couple’s rescue were attacked with a knife by someone in the crowd.

Additional DCP Raghuvanshi also informed that two cases have been registered in the matter, one at the Tukoganj police station and the other at the Gwaltoli police station. An FIR was registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, and seven suspects were identified, according to Tukoganj police station in-charge Kamlesh Sharma.

Efforts are being made to apprehend the other accused.

OpIndia tried reaching out to the police stations where FIRs were registered and DCP Rajesh Raghuvanshi but could not connect.