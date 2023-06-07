A video of a group of Islamists led by an alleged AIMIM leader harassing a Muslim girl for roaming with a Hindu boy has gone viral on social media. The incident happened in Meerut, and the AIMIM leader has been identified as Umer, who identified himself as the city head of the Assaduddin Owaisi-led party.

Video contains strong language. Viewers’ discretion is advised.

वीडियो करीब 02 माह पुराना है, युवती की तहरीर पर अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है, थाना लालकुर्ती पुलिस द्वारा अभियुक्त को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है । अग्रिम वैधानिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — MEERUT POLICE (@meerutpolice) June 7, 2023

In a tweet, Meerut police said the incident took place around two months ago. A case was filed on the complaint of the woman. Further investigation is underway.

As per reports, the victim was in the market with a Hindu boy. A mob, led by Umer, circled them and started questioning the girl about her relationship with the boy. The girl started crying, but the mob did not listen and demanded ID cards. Umer could be heard saying, “You are a Muslim and roaming around with a Hindu”. Similar incidents have been reported widely in the last couple of months where Islamists harass Muslim girls for being with Hindu men under the guise of the so-called “Bhagwa Love Trap”.

In the video, it was visible that the girl had covered her face. Umer used derogatory language while speaking to the girl. The girl consistently requested the mob not to make the videos, but they continued to do so. After the video went viral, Meerut police swung into action and arrested Umer. A case has been registered against him, and further investigation is underway.

Reportedly, Umer is a Purva Mahavir, Meerut resident and runs a cloth shop. Though he claimed he was linked to AIMIM, the party has distanced itself from the controversy and said he holds no position. They claimed it was a conspiracy to defame the party. Photographs of Umer with AIMIM leaders also went viral on social media. Commenting on the photos, AIMIM leader Anas said Umer joined AIMIM as a worker during Mayor elections and got the photographs clicked.

‘Bhagwa Love Trap’ cases rise across the country

In an attempt to whitewash the genuine cases of Love Jihad and Grooming Jihad, Islamists claim that Hindu men are trapping Muslim women. They called it a conspiracy and named it the ‘Bhagwa Love Trap’. OpIndia has covered over 20 such cases in the last couple of months where Muslim women travelling with Hindu men were traced, followed, stopped and harassed. In some cases, Hindu men were assaulted as well. Detailed coverage of cases linked to Bhagwa Love Trap can be seen here.