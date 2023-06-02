Two shocking cases of atrocities by Muslim males on Hindu women have come to light in Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh respectively.

In the first incident, Noor Hasan killed a Hindu woman by slitting her throat with a shaving blade in Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand. Her naked corpse was discovered in a sugarcane field on Monday, May 29.

There was a bite mark on the neck of the deceased victim. It is suspected that the victim was raped before being murdered. The deceased woman’s husband has accused contractor Noor Hasan, whom the deceased had previously worked with, of the murder.

Noor Hasan was questioned in custody by the police investigating the case based on the charges made against him. The accused repeatedly denied the charges throughout the initial interrogation but confessed after police exercised strong measures.

Abhay Pratap Singh, superintendent of police, revealed that the former was indeed responsible for the woman’s murder. The victim used to work as a labourer at his place and both were in a relationship for the last eight years.

Noor Hasan has admitted to the police that he and the woman had a disagreement during which he shoved the latter. As a result, she suffered a brain injury and died. He then used a razor blade to sever her throat in an attempt to give a new angle to the murder before throwing her body into the sugarcane field.

Love Jihad in Chhattisgarh

The second is a case of purported love jihad that has surfaced in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district. Here a married Muslim man named Danish Khan trapped a girl from the Scheduled Tribe community in his ‘love’ trap. Both of them began living together.

When she became pregnant he gave her drugs to induce abortion. She miscarried as a consequence and her health also deteriorated. She was afterwards taken to a hospital for medical treatment where she passed away.

According to reports, the woman had died three months ago. Her confession video, however, emerged recently. In the video, she can be heard accusing her partner of beating and torturing her. The video was reportedly recorded in three parts. In the one which went viral on social media, the victim is heard saying that Danish used to assault her with his belt. She further said that Danish never disclose to her that he was previously married. The victim, who looked visibly petrified, further said that he never married her.

She wanted to leave him, but he was not letting her go. He constantly harassed her. She also revealed that she had previously had a child with Danish, who had left the hospital two days after the baby was born. Since then, the kid has gone missing.

The deceased’s brother contended that Danish befriended and formed a relationship with his sister by concealing his identity. He also used to pressurise her to convert to Islam and then physically retaliated against her for refusing to do so. He further accused Danish Khan of either selling or killing the first child he had with his sister.

He pleaded for justice and urged that a murder case be filed against the perpetrator as well as a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a High Court judge be formed to conduct the probe.

Based on the complaint, the police on May 29, registered a case against Danish Khan under Section 304 (culpable homicide) of the IPC at Chakradhar Nagar police station in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh. After this, on May 30, the police arrested Danish and presented him in court, which sent him to judicial custody.