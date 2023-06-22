A case has been registered against 77 newly appointed differently-abled teachers in connection with fake disability certificates in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district, a police official said on Wednesday.

The action was taken following the complaint of the District Education Officer (DEO), Morena. DEO Anup Kumar Pathak said, “A total of 750 teachers have been appointed from the disability quota across the state, out of which 450 disabled certificates have been found to be issued from Morena District Hospital. After that on the instruction of the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI), Bhopal, Morena district collector conducted an inquiry into the matter.

During the investigation, out of 257 disability certificates, 77 such certificates were found, which were not examined in Morena. After that an FIR was registered against all those candidates on the instruction of senior officials at Kotwali police station Morena. The police administration are further investigating the matter, he added.

Kotwali police station in charge, Yogendra Singh Jadaun said, “DEO Pathak submitted an application in which it was found that 77 teachers got the jobs by making false certificates. We verified it and registered a case against all those accused teachers. Further investigation into the matter is underway. These teachers are posted in different districts across Madhya Pradesh.”

