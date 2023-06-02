On Friday, June 02, a headless body of an unidentified woman was found in a suitcase near Uttan Beach in the Mira-Bhayandar area of Maharashtra. The dead body was first noticed by a morning walker today at around 8:00 am who informed the police about the headless dead body. Following this, the police arrived at the spot and initiated a probe.

Reportedly, the dead body was slashed into two halves and the head is missing. The dead body appeared to be of a 25 to 35-year-old woman. There was a tattoo of Trishul and Damru along with the Aum (ॐ) symbol on the hand of the deceased woman. Along with it, a sacred thread was also tied on her right hand, while the left hand had a white bracelet. From these, it has been presumed that the victim woman was a Hindu. The victim was wearing a red T-shirt and green leggings. Reportedly, the legs of the victim were tied. The torso was stuffed into an Alfa-branded bag.

As soon as the information about the body was received, the Uttan Sagari police reached the spot and started the investigation. The police have sent the body for postmortem. Meanwhile, an FIR has also been registered under 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code. An investigation has been launched the police are trying to identify the woman. Police are trying to find out if the bag was carried to the beach by water or if it was thrown there.

According to the police, a man out for a morning walk found a big suitcase at Uttan Beach at around 8 AM and he found a dead body inside it. Due to absence of the head, police have not been identify the victim yet.

In another recent case, a headless dead body was found near Washim in a sack. The police had arrested the deceased victim’s father Mukhtar Khan who during the questioning admitted to having killed his daughter Raeesa as he was fed up with her mental illness. Initially, Mukhtar Khan tried to mislead the questioning, however, later confessed his crime when police questioned him strictly.