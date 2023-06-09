Friday, June 9, 2023
‘Naseeruddin Shah said such a cheap and childish thing’: Mukesh Khanna lambasts Shah for his recent “Muslim hating” comment

"I came to know after seeing Naseeruddin Shah that a great actor can say such a cheap and childish thing," Mukesh Khanna said

OpIndia Staff
Mukesh Khanna (L) and Naseeruddin Shah (R).
Mukesh Khanna (left) and Naseeruddin Shah (right). (Source: OpIndia Hindi)
Mukesh Khanna, renowned for portraying Shaktimaan in the show with the same name and Bhishma in B. R. Chopra’s Mahabharat, has lashed out at Naseeruddin Shah for his prejudiced assertions. Shah recently alleged that it is currently popular to hate Muslims and even educated people despise them. Mukesh Khanna responded to the statement by recounting all the love jihad incidences and questioned how Muslims are endangered in the nation.

He used his YouTube channel ‘Bhishma International’ to discuss the growing bigotry of the ‘A Wednesday’ actor. He remarked that at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), the Naseeruddin Shah was a classmate of his. However, when he sees and hears him now, he is rather stupefied. He used to think that there is no caste or religion exclusive to artists because they play all kinds of roles, but he is shocked to observe Naseeruddin Shah transitioning from a talented actor to a zealot today.

“I came to know after seeing Naseeruddin Shah that a great actor can say such a cheap and childish thing. It is said that Muslims are not safe in India. Sakshi, Shraddha, Ankita incident, apart from vandalism in Kanpur Hanuman temple, even after the gruesome incident of the beheading of a tailor in broad daylight, you have the audacity to say that Muslims are not safe in our country,” he wrote while sharing the video on his Instagram account.

He added, “If there is anyone unsafe, they are 100 crore Hindus only. You have become a fanatic which does not suit you as an actor. If so, then join the gang promoting the team of love jihad. You have to think otherwise people have to stop watching your films. May God grant you common sense!”

Naseeruddin Shah has become infamous for giving controversial statements in the past few years. He regularly glorified Mughals, attacked the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party government and even compared the current dispensation to Nazi Germany. “Muslim hating is fashionable these days, even among educated people. It’s what the ruling party has very cleverly tapped into this nerve. We talk about secular this, democracy that, so why are you introducing religion into everything,” he claimed. The veteran actor added that the election commission is a mute spectator and doesn’t stop politicians from exploiting religion as a political tool.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

