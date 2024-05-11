A chartered flight carrying 253 Indian nationals from Dubai to Jamaica was returned from the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston after immigration officials found issues with their travel documents, thereby bringing the spotlight on ‘Donkey flights.’

The development was confirmed by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday (9th May). Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We are given to understand that a chartered flight from Dubai landed in Jamaica with several Indians onboard. They had prior travel and hotel bookings. However local authorities were not satisfied with their documents. They were sent back to Dubai on 7th May.”

The incident took place on 2nd May. The Jamaican immigration officials found that some Indians onboard the chartered flight were on a 5-day tour to the island nation but had itineraries for only 1 day.

➡️Donkey flight is a term used to describe an illegal immigration technique employed by people seeking unauthorised entry into countries like the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

This altered the immigration officials who refused the Indian nationals entry into the nation. The passengers were temporarily allowed to stay at ROK Hotel in Kingston before being sent back to Dubai.

This is not the first time that such an incident has come to light. In December last year, a flight bound for the Central American nation of Nicaragua was grounded at the Châlons Vatry airport in France. A total of 303 Indians were onboard that flight.

Following concerns about human trafficking, the flight was returned by French immigration officials to the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai. There have been reports about Indians travelling en masse to Nicaragua as a shortcut to enter the United States illegally.

The ‘Donkey route’

The situation has been worsened by Nicaragua President Daniel Ortega, who is considered an arch nemesis of the US. He facilitates illegal immigration to the US through Nicaragua and makes money in the form of landing taxes, visa costs and tourist cards from the travellers.

Reportedly, those planning to enter the United States illegally first travel to Nicaragua, followed by Honduras, Guatemala and Mexico before reaching the porous Southern border of the US. This is often called the ‘donkey route (dunki route).

The illegal immigrants often pay lakhs of rupees to smugglers and travel agents. Many of them die in the process of reaching the Southern border of the United States, thereby failing to fulfil the ‘American dream.’

The concept of Donkey or Dunki

Donkey or Dunki is a term popularly used by traffickers from Punjab to describe illegal immigration to Western nations, particularly the United States. Jamaica and Nicaragua have emerged as prominent destinations for such travellers due to their proximity to the US.

This form of human smuggling is voluntary, facilitated by unscrupulous travel agents who promise visas to developed nations in exchange for exorbitant fees.

The objective behind risking one’s life to reach the US is rooted in the mirage of the ‘American dream’ – a fantasy of a bright future, promising life abroad equipped with better facilities.

However, they tend to overlook the fact that life as an illegal immigrant in a foreign nation is not a bed of roses. The journey to the final destination is often marred with long and dangerous routes.

Illegal immigrants find themselves stranded in unsafe situations and often pay a hefty price with their lives. According to the US Customs and Border Protection (UCBP), a total of 96, 917 Indians were caught entering the US unlawfully between October 2022 – September 2023.

