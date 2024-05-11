Saturday, May 11, 2024
HomeNews ReportsBhavish Aggarwal vs LinkedIn: Ola co-founder snubs big tech censorship on 'pronoun illness', snaps...
Editor's picksNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Bhavish Aggarwal vs LinkedIn: Ola co-founder snubs big tech censorship on ‘pronoun illness’, snaps ties with Microsoft Azure

Bhavish Aggarwal pledged support to create a social DPI social media framework, shift Ola's cloud server to Krutrim and support any developer willing to move out of Microsoft Azure.

OpIndia Staff
5

On Saturday (11th May), Ola co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal announced that his company Ola Cabs would end their business with Microsoft-run cloud computing operating system Azure.

The development comes days after the professional networking site LinkedIn, also owned by Microsoft, censored his posts on woke culture and ‘pronoun illness.’

In a statement, Bhavish Aggarwal informed, “I want to confront this forced ideology as a free thinking Indian and do what I can in my capacity. So here are the actions I’m taking. Putting my money where my mouth is.”

He pledged support to create a social DPI social media framework with the Indian developer community, end business with Microsoft Azure and shift Ola’s cloud server to Krutrim and support any developer willing to move out of Azure.

“Since LinkedIn is owned by Microsoft and Ola is a big customer of Azure, we’ve decided to move our entire workload out of Azure to our own @Krutrim cloud within the next week. It is a challenge as all developers know, but my team is so charged up about doing this,” the Ola co-founder emphasised.

“Any other developer who wants to move out of Azure, we will offer a full year of free cloud usage. As long as you don’t go back to Azure after that! Mail us on [email protected]. Offer is perpetually open!” he further added.

Bhavish Aggarwal also highlighted the steps taken by his ride-sharing service to promote genuine inclusivity and diversity. “On the other hand, the pronouns issue I wrote about is a woke political ideology of entitlement which doesn’t belong in India. I wouldn’t have waded into this debate but clearly Linkedin has presumed Indians need to have pronouns in our life, and that we can’t criticise it. They will bully us into agreeing with them or cancel us out. And if they can do this to me, I’m sure the average user stands no chance,” he concluded.

The Background of the Controversy

On 6th May, Ola co-founder and entrepreneur Bhavish Aggarwal slammed the Western woke culture and the invasion of ‘pronoun illness’ in India.

In a tweet, he talked about LinkedIn’s new Artificial Intelligence (AI) bot and its reference to him with pronouns such as ‘they/ their.’ Bhavish Aggarwal then raised alarm about multinational companies indoctrinating unsuspecting Indians with ‘pronoun illness.’

He wrote, “Hoping that this “pronoun illness” doesn’t reach India. Many “big city schools” in India are now teaching it to kids. Also see many CVs with pronouns these days. Need to know where to draw the line in following the west blindly!”

“(The) screenshot is from LinkedIn’s AI bot. This “pronouns illness” is being perpetuated in India by MNCs without us Indians even realising it,” the OLA co-founder cautioned.

He further emphasised, “Most of us in India have no clue about politics of this pronouns illness. People do it because it’s become expected in our corporate culture, especially MNCs.”

“Better to send this illness back where it came from. Our culture has always had respect for all. No need for new pronouns,” Bhavish Aggarwal concluded.

Netizens were amazed that a top Indian entrepreneur finally took a firm stand against the mass indoctrination of Indians in the name of inclusivity.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Delhi anti-Hindu riots case: Supreme Court turns down Special Leave Petition of accused Salim Malik after Delhi High Court rejected his bail plea

OpIndia Staff -

After SC grants interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal for ‘campaigning’, Khalistani terrorist Amritpal Singh can cite it to seek bail: How bail on grounds...

Paurush Gupta -

Parliament suspended in Kuwait, the Middle East’s last semi-democratic nation, Emir suspends unspecified constitution articles citing ‘political tumult’

OpIndia Staff -

Laila Khan murder case: Stepfather Parvez Tak convicted in the 2011 killing of actor Laila and 5 others

OpIndia Staff -

Telangana: Congress CM Revanth Reddy raises questions over surgical strikes, doubts airstrikes on Pakistan terror camp post Pulwama attack

ANI -

What are donkey flights? An unfulfilled ‘American Dream’ and 2 incidents of deportation of Indians travelling to Jamaica and Nicaragua

OpIndia Staff -

Congress leader Nana Patole talking about purifying Ram Mandir after President Draupadi Murmu’s visit is insult to Hindus, say priests

ANI -

Government directs telecom operators to block 28,200 mobile handsets and re-verification of associated 20 lakh mobile connections

OpIndia Staff -

From doubting EVMs to questioning voter turnout- How Congress has constantly tried to undermine the Election Commission of India

Paurush Gupta -

Rajasthan: Police arrest Salman Khan for raping and blackmailing woman, had pretended to be a Hindu to entrap victim in ‘love trap’

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com