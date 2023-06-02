Maharashtra’s Nasik police Thursday, June 1, arrested a youth named Raees Sayyed on charges of harassment, threat and abduction. He is accused of stalking, threatening and forcing an 18-year-old Hindu girl named Nikita into marriage and abducting her when she did not accede to his demands. The case came to the fore after Nikita’s family filed a missing complaint with the Niphad police station in Nasik.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s family, the Niphad police registered an FIR against Raees under sections 363, 366, 354(D), 506 IPC, Section 3(2)(v), 3(2)(VA), Section 12 and POCSO Act.

According to the police, accused Raees Sayyed is not only married but also a father of a child. He ran a grocery shop in the same area where the victim lived. Sayyed had reportedly been forcing the victim to marry him. He use to hound Nikita to marry him saying he liked her and threatened her by saying that he would “spoil her life” if she rejected his advances, police said.

The accused made numerous phone calls and send threatening messages to the victim’s mother also. However, not seeing things going his way, Sayyed abducted Nikita when she was on her way to her computer class on May 27. He first took her to a ‘Dargah’ in Ajmer from where he took her to Taragarh in Rajasthan, Nashik SP Umap Shah said.

From Tatagarh, the accused took a train to Mumbai. He reached Thane and went to his sister’s house with Nikita, where the cops were waiting for him. He was arrested by the police from the Ambaernath locality based on inputs received from the Nashik Police. Nikita, meanwhile, was taken into custody and handed over to the family.