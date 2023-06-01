The Kerala Story, which has drawn criticism from Muslims, liberals, and ‘secular’ political parties ever since its trailer was released, has garnered an enthusiastic reception from the general public, evidenced by its impressive performance at the box office. Notwithstanding fierce criticism, the film has made over 200 crores and has become a national sensation.

However, the immense popularity of the movie has further antagonised its detractors. The multilingual project has been denigrated by veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah who has dubbed it propaganda. It is pertinent to mention that Naseeruddin Shah has a history of making anti-Hindu, pro-Islamist comments. He has also denigrated India on several occasions.

“Worthwhile films like Bheed, Afwaah, Faraaz, all three collapsed. Nobody went to see them, but they are flocking to see The Kerala Story which I have not seen, and I don’t intend to see because I have read enough about it,” he stated in an exclusive interview with IndiaToday. He was responding to the massive success of The Kerala Story.

The seasoned actor was so incensed by the warm response of the audience to the movie that he called it a “dangerous trend” and compared it to Nazi Germany. “On one hand, it is a dangerous trend, no doubt. We seem to be heading the way of Nazi Germany where in Hitler’s time, the filmmakers were co-opted, attempted to be co-opted, by the supreme leader to make films praising him and what he has done for the countrymen, and running down the Jewish community.”

He further charged, “So many master filmmakers in Germany left the place, came to Hollywood, and made movies there. The same thing seems to be happening here. Either stay on the right side, be neutral or pro-establishment.” He was taking a swipe at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi who along with other BJP leaders has come in support of the film.

He did, however, opine that he is optimistic that things will ultimately change for the ‘better’. “But on the flip side, I have hope that this atmosphere of hate gets fatiguing. How long can you go on spreading hate? I think and I hope that the way it has suddenly engulfed us all, it will also disappear. But it won’t be soon.”

It is pertinent to note here that Naseeruddin Shah is essentially “optimistic” that people will stop talking about the rampant indoctrination and radicalisation in the Muslim community and the atrocities that are heaped against non-Muslims. Given that The Kerala Story is based on ISIS and its nefarious designs to push non-Muslim women into sex slavery, prostitution, terrorism and more, one has to wonder what Shah is hoping for, exactly and how talking about terrorism activity makes one a “Nazi”.

Notably, Naseeruddin Shah’s reputation for contentious remarks rivals that of his acting prowess. He recently said that hatred of Muslims is being “cleverly tapped” into people’s minds and accused the ruling BJP government of doing the same. He added that it has become “fashionable” and called it “worrying times.”

“Oh sure, these are worrying times absolutely. The kind of stuff that’s pure, undisguised propaganda is being lapped up and it’s a reflection of the zeitgeist of the times. Muslim hating is fashionable these days, even among educated people. It’s what the ruling party has very cleverly tapped into this nerve. We talk about secular this, democracy that, so why are you introducing religion into everything,” he questioned.

In February, talking about the Mughals, he remarked, “If everything they did was horrible, then knock down the Taj Mahal, knock down the Red Fort, knock down Qutub Minar. Why do we consider the Red Fort sacred, it was built by a Mughal. We need not glorify them, but there is no need to vilify them either.”

He argued that the Mughals did not come to India in order to pillage and plunder the country but rather to make her their home, ignoring the atrocities they committed against the native Hindu population. “Who can deny their contribution,” he posed.