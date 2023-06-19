Monday, June 19, 2023
‘No Muslim in India is a descendant of Aurangzeb’: Maha Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

"Our king is only Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. We cannot have another king. Muslims in India are not descendants of Aurangzeb. Aurangzeb and his clan came from outside", Fadnavis said in Akola.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday that no Muslim in India is a descendant of Aurangzeb, and nationalist Muslims in the country do not recognize the Mughal emperor as their ruler.

Fadnavis also said that there is only one king, and that is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Muslims also respect him. “Our king is only Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. We cannot have another king. Muslims in India are not descendants of Aurangzeb. Aurangzeb and his clan came from outside. A Muslim in this country who has national ideas never approves of Aurangzeb. He respects only Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” Devendra Fadnavis while addressing a public rally in Maharashtra’s Akola.

The public rally was organised by the BJP in commemoration of PM Narendra Modi-led government completing nine years in the Centre.

Earlier on Thursday, June 8, tension simmered in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur after some youth allegedly posted objectionable posts on social media with a reference to Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis slammed supporters of the erstwhile Mughal ruler. “Suddenly, in some districts of Maharashtra, sons of Aurangzeb took birth. They keep the status of Aurangzeb and show their posters. Because of this, there are tensions. Questions arise, where do these sons of Aurangzeb come from? Who are behind this? We will find this out,” said Fadnavis while talking to ANI in Nagpur.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

