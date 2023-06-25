Pakistan once again found itself in the spotlight due to an unusual incident. This time, the Islamabad police set out to apprehend a radical Islamist Maulana Abdul Aziz but encountered a rather unexpected turn of events. To their surprise, the police were met with resistance and physically assaulted by Maulana’s wife and a group of students, all clad in burqas. This clever disguise made it challenging to identify the assailants. In response to the escalating situation, the Pakistani police decided to file a terrorism case against Maulana’s wife. According to reports, she managed to prevent her husband’s arrest by inciting the students to turn against the police.

Upon reaching the gates of Lal Masjid to apprehend the Maulana on 21st June 2023, the police were confronted by a formidable sight—hordes of madrasa girls. Under the leadership of Maulana’s wife, approximately 200 girls formed an aggressive front and launched an attack on the police. Armed with sticks, they created chaos on the streets of the nation’s capital in broad daylight. The audacious act resulted in the injury of several policemen, including female officers who were mercilessly beaten.

The situation further escalated as some students resorted to pelting stones, while others even fired bullets at the police. The combined assault and ensuing mayhem prevented the police from successfully arresting the Maulana. Additionally, the incident led to the blockage of several important roads in Islamabad, causing significant disruption for several hours.

Following his successful escape from the clutches of the police, the Maulana took to video to recount the entire incident, providing his version of events. In his narrative, he revealed that the police had fired upon his vehicle, posing a grave threat to his life. Fortunately, he had a security guard’s firearm at his disposal and, in self-defence, returned fire.

Situation in #Pakistan

Main Jinnah Avenue is blocked by the #LaalMasjid madresa students in #Islamabad. The reason is the arrest attempt of Maulana Abdul Aziz by CTD, pic.twitter.com/TqKL5VXqyL — Fakhar Yousafzai (@fakharzai7) June 22, 2023

The retaliatory exchange of gunfire drew the attention of more of his supporters, who swiftly gathered around the scene. Utilizing this opportune moment, the Maulana managed to make his escape. Later examination of Maulana’s abandoned car revealed multiple bullet marks, clearly indicating the intensity of the gunfire exchange that had taken place.

Maulana Abdul Aziz, an Islamist leader in Pakistan, has consistently been promoting extremist ideologies and has faced numerous accusations related to terrorism. His intention is to establish the ‘Lal Masjid’ in the heart of Islamabad as a centre for his radical activities to reflect his extremist aspirations. During the police’s attempt to arrest him, Maulana’s wife mobilized a group of madrasa girls, who vehemently attacked the police, ultimately facilitating Maulana’s escape. This incident underscores Maulana Abdul Aziz’s persistent efforts to propagate and strengthen Islamist ideals within the country.