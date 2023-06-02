‘Periodic table have been made more age-appropriate, not removed’: Read the NCERT clarification over curriculum changes

On June 02, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) issued a statement on Twitter over the controversy about changes made in the science curriculum of class 10 specifically around the periodic table.

NCERT has clarified that the decision was taken given the Covid-19 pandemic as an attempt to rationalise the contents of the textbooks in 2021. In a tweet thread, NCERT said that the students and teachers across the school stages were at home and used alternative modes for studies. NCERT followed certain criteria while rationalising the content of the textbooks as follows:

Overlapping with similar content included in the other subject area in the same class. Similar content is included in the lower or higher class in the same subject. High difficulty level. Content, which is easily accessible to children and does not require much intervention from the teachers and can be learnt through self-learning or peer learning. Content, which is not relevant in the present context or is outdated. Learning outcomes already developed across the classes are taken care of in this rationalization exercise.

Considering the above points, it was decided to keep the concepts of the periodic table and evolution in appropriate detail in classes 11 and 12. Furthermore, NCERT pointed out that the concept of evolution has been dealt with in appropriate detail in class 12. They noted, “A considered opinion emerged based on the feedback received from various stakeholders, including practising teachers, that children may not have to study the same concepts at different stages and it needs to be done at the appropriate stage. Therefore the same has been rationalized at this stage, more so considering the Covid pandemic situation.”

Regarding rationalization of the concept of evolution:

Regarding the periodic table, NCERT said that the discussion about basic concepts such as elements, symbols, and formation of compounds, atoms and molecules have been dealt with in class 9. Furthermore, chemical reactions; acids, bases and salts; metals and non-metals; carbon and its compounds have been covered in class 10. The students who choose science in classes 11 and 12 will study the details of the Periodic Classification of elements or the Periodic Table.

NCERT said, “The content placed in the periodic table again has been made more age-appropriate, more so considering the Covid pandemic situation.”

Regarding dropping “chapters- ‘Democracy and Diversity’, ‘Challenges to democracy’ and ‘Popular struggles and movements’, NCERT said, “It is to clarify that dropping portions relating to social movements from class X, Political Science textbook, Democratic Politics II and class XII Politics in India Since Independence, the expert committee in the process of rationalisation was of the view that these are more appropriate to be part of Sociology subject. Chapter one of Class X, Democratic Politics- II already deals with some aspects of Social Movements.”

As per reports, apart from the in-house experts, NCERT roped in 25 external experts from ICHR, Kendriya Vidyalayas, private schools and the faculty of Delhi University to rationalise the syllabus.

Controversy over changes in curriculum

It was reported earlier in media that NCERT has removed chapters on evolution and the periodic table from class 10 and it will be taught in class 11. That means students who do not choose science in High School will not learn about it. A controversy sparked over the decision.

As per reports, apart from the in-house experts, NCERT roped in 25 external experts from ICHR, Kendriya Vidyalayas, private schools and faculty of Delhi University to rationalise the syllabus.

While NCERT has clarified that the rationalisation was made in accordance with the comments and remarks from the stakeholders and experts, the autonomous body is facing criticism due to misleading and incomplete information about the changes.