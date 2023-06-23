Posters put up outside the Patna BJP office as Opposition leaders’ meeting is underway: Here is why BJP branded Rahul Gandhi as ‘real life’ Devdas

Ahead of the Opposition meeting in Bihar’s Patna, posters mocking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as ‘real-life Devdas’ was put up outside Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office here.

“Mamata Didi ne kaha Bengal Chod Do, Kejriwal ne kaha Dilli aur Punjab chod do, Lalu-Nitish ne kaha Bihar chod do, Akhilesh ne kaha Uttar Pradesh chod do, Stalin ne kaha Tamil Nadu chod do, woh din dur nahi jab sab mil kahenge, Congressi (Rahul) rajneeti chod do. (Mamata didi asked to leave Bengal, Kejriwal asked to leave Delhi and Punjab. Lalu and Nitish asked to leave Bihar. Akhilesh said to leave Uttar Pradesh. Stalin said to leave Tamil Nadu….that day is not far when everyone will ask Congress (Rahul) to leave politics),” the poster stated which had Shah Rukh Khan, the reel Devdas, and Rahul Gandhi, the ‘real Devdas’.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday arrived in Bihar’s Patna to attend the Opposition leaders’ meeting hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, with an aim to arrive at a consensus to forge a united Opposition front to take on the BJP.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the meeting, Kharge said that the opposition parties’ agenda is to remove the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre and they all would fight together.

“We all want to fight together against BJP and our agenda is to remove the BJP government,” Kharge said while talking to the media as he left for the opposition meeting in Bihar’s Patna.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad asked who would be the Prime Ministerial candidate from the Opposition for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.”Nitish Kumar 2024 ke liye baaraat saja rahe hai Patna mai, baaraat me to dulha bhi hota hai, pr is baaraat ka dulha kon hai? (Nitish Kumar is preparing the wedding procession for the 2024 elections in Patna, but who is the groom (PM contender). Everyone is calling themselves a PM contender,” he said.

The opposition unity meeting will be hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with the aim to arrive at a consensus to forge a united Opposition front to take on the BJP.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge would attend the opposition unity meeting in Patna on Friday along with party leader Rahul Gandhi.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti were among the leaders who reached Patna ahead of the meeting.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)