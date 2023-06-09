Ajmer 1992, a Hindi movie based on the Ajmer rape case of 1992, is scheduled to hit the cinemas soon. However, the usual suspects have jumped to oppose it under the banner of secularism. Dr Shoaib Jamai, a controversial Islamic scholar, has this time insisted that the film should be shown to the Ajmer Dargah Committee before its screening in theatres.

He took to Twitter to voice his demands and stated, “After discussions with the Khuddam Committee, which included Sadar Syed Ghulam Kibria of the Ajmer Dargah Committee and General Secretary Sarwar Chisti Sahab, we formally declare that the movie Ajmer 1992 depicts a crime in the city in which Mahesh Ludani of Bharosa Colour Lab and Dr Jaipal played major roles as well as some local criminals were also involved. We have no objection if the movie is limited to that. ”

He warned the makers of the film and also threatened to stage protests throughout the nation. “However, if there is a plot to defame Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti and the Azmer Sharif Dargah, strict legal action would be taken against the filmmakers, and there will be peaceful protests across the country.”

He further continued, “In light of this, it is preferable for filmmakers to present their work to the Ajmer Dargah Committee before release. in order to avoid future disagreements. It is forbidden to incite hatred in the guise of freedom of expression. Be sure!”

Dr Shoaib Jamai, a regular feature on Indian television debates is infamous for his radical views and Islamist approach to matters. Another Muslim leader, Syed Sarwar Chishti, general secretary of Anjuman Syed Jagdan, an organization of Khadims of the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, has also expressed objection to the film by sharing a video on Facebook.

Ajmer 1992, in his opinion, is a political gimmick. He claimed that The Kerala Story was made because there were elections in Karnataka and Ajmer 1992 is produced since Rajasthan is holding elections soon. He argued that because it solely targets one community, this movie ought to be banned.

In contrast to what has been posted against the movie, a group of young men led by Farooq and Nafis Chishti, members of the powerful Khadim family, who oversaw the management of the renowned Ajmer Sharif Dargah, were responsible for the serial gangrape and blackmail of two hundred and fifty school and college-aged girls in 1992 Ajmer. These two were influential leaders of the Youth Congress.

Victims were lured into a rural farmhouse or bungalow over a period of years, concluding in 1992, where they were raped by one or more of the males. In addition, the criminals took explicit photos of the former, which they later used as blackmail to keep them from speaking out.

A local newspaper, Dainik Navajyoti, wrote a piece on the scandal that included some of the photos the rapists had taken as well as a description of the circumstances leading up to the assaults. Police started an investigation into the matter at the same time. Shockingly, local authorities reportedly knew about the incidents for up to a year before, but they didn’t take any legal action.

18 repeat offenders were prosecuted in court in September 1992. The first eight convicts to stand trial received life sentences, but the Rajasthan High Court eventually exonerated four of them in 2001. Farooq Chishti was found guilty in Ajmer’s fast-track court in 2007 but was discharged on time served in 2013 by the High Court. Nafis Chishti eluded capture until the Delhi Police apprehended him in a burqa as he tried to flee in 2003. Currently, he is also out on bail.

Another main accused Suhail Ghani Chishti, a resident of Khadim Mohalla, surrendered in the district court in 2018 after 26 years. He was later sent to judicial custody. The other co-accused, Iqbal, Saleem Chishti, Syed Jamir Hussain, Naseem aka Tarzan and Suhail Ghani have also been granted bail. Another main accused, Alamas, is still a fugitive.

Since the Ajmer gang rape trial began in September 1992, the police have filed six chargesheets, listing 18 culprits and more than 145 witnesses. Although just 17 victims provided testimonies during the first inquiry, the police estimated that around a hundred teenagers were sexually assaulted.

The matter has been transferred from the district court to the Rajasthan High Court, Supreme Court, Fast Track Court, and Women Atrocities Court. It is now in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Ajmer.

The Chisti duo are local celebrities but the unknown females who were raped as teens are still visiting the courts as grandmothers in hopes of justice.

Ajmer 1992 is going to shed light on the horrific ordeal of the victims and highlight the dark past of the offenders. However, Muslim organisations have already demanded a ban on the film labelling it divisive. The president of the All India Muslim Jamaat Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi has called it a plot to sow discord throughout the nation and alleged that social media and cinema specifically target one certain faith.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani also charged that the film was intended to defame the Ajmer Sharif Dargah and demanded an immediate ban on it. He remarked, “Instead of linking criminal instances with religion, there is a need to take united action against them. At the moment, excuses are being found to divide the society. This film will create a rift in the society.”

Notably, none of the protesters who are against the project centred on the gut-wrenching incident has ever addressed the same. Ajmer 1992 is directed by Pushpendra Singh and written by Suraj Pal Rajak, Gyanendra Pratap Singh and Pushpendra Singh. It stars Karan Verma, Sumit Singh and Rajesh Sharma in the lead roles. The film will be released on 14 July in theatres for the audience.