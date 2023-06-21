Wednesday, June 21, 2023
HomeNews ReportsTamil Nadu: BJP State Secretary SG Suryah released on bail, says his arrest was...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Tamil Nadu: BJP State Secretary SG Suryah released on bail, says his arrest was politically motivated

SG Suryah was arrested after he blamed Madurai MP Su Venkatesan for the death of a sanitation worker

OpIndia Staff
BJP Tamil Nadu President and Secretary
Tamil Nadu State Secretary SG Suryah calls his arrest politically motivated.
5

After getting bail on Tuesday, the 20th of June, Tamil Nadu BJP State Secretary SG Suryah claimed that his arrest was politically motivated. Talking to ANI, Surya said, “This is a politically motivated arrest. The High Court will throw the case in the dustbin. The state police are so incapable that they have made such frivolous charges which will be turned down by the court.”

Earlier on the same day, the Madurai district court had granted him bail. He was arrested on the 16th of June by the cybercrime unit of Madurai police. Reportedly, he was arrested in connection with his earlier tweet on Madurai MP Su Venkatesan.

Jailed for a scathing tweet against Communist councilor

A few days back, BJP State Secretary Suryah alleged that a Communist ward councillor named Viswanathan was accountable for the death of a hygiene worker. 

In a tweet, he shared a scathing letter that was aimed at Communist Party of India (CPI) Councilor Viswanathan. 

In it, he was referring to an incident in which a sanitation worker from Madurai died on the job. Suryah claimed that he was forced to work in faecal water and this developed an allergic reaction leading to his death. 

He also launched an attack on Viswanathan for his alleged double standards, that is, for forcing the deceased sanitation worker to resort to manual scavenging despite being aware that it is prohibited by law. 

In the said tweet which reportedly led to his arrest, Suryah also attacked Madurai MP Venkatesan for his silence. The tweet stated your fake politics of separatism stinks worse than that cesspool, find a way to live as a human being, mate!

BJP’s Tamil Nadu President K. Annamalai backed Suryah

Taking to Twitter, BJP Tamil Nadu President K. Annamalai extended his support to SG Suryah. He stated that the arrest of BJP Tamil Nadu State Secretary Suryah is highly condemnable. He further added that his only mistake was to expose the nasty double standards of the communists, allies of DMK.

In another tweet, Annamalai highlighted that between 2018 to 2022, 52 sanitation workers died on duty in Tamil Nadu alone. 

The tweet further read, “Tamil Nadu has the highest death toll in India.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
639,474FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com