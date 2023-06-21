After getting bail on Tuesday, the 20th of June, Tamil Nadu BJP State Secretary SG Suryah claimed that his arrest was politically motivated. Talking to ANI, Surya said, “This is a politically motivated arrest. The High Court will throw the case in the dustbin. The state police are so incapable that they have made such frivolous charges which will be turned down by the court.”

#WATCH | This is a politically motivated arrest…High Court will throw the case in the dustbin. The state police is so incapable that they have made such frivolous charges which will be turned down by the court: Tamil Nadu BJP State Secretary SG Surya https://t.co/6WpeZyk99z pic.twitter.com/5HntbqVpAh — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

Earlier on the same day, the Madurai district court had granted him bail. He was arrested on the 16th of June by the cybercrime unit of Madurai police. Reportedly, he was arrested in connection with his earlier tweet on Madurai MP Su Venkatesan.

Tamil Nadu | Madurai district court granted bail to BJP State Secretary SG Surya, who was arrested on June 16 in connection with his recent tweet on Madurai MP Su Venkatesan. https://t.co/MwwBL6OvUb — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023

Jailed for a scathing tweet against Communist councilor

A few days back, BJP State Secretary Suryah alleged that a Communist ward councillor named Viswanathan was accountable for the death of a hygiene worker.

In a tweet, he shared a scathing letter that was aimed at Communist Party of India (CPI) Councilor Viswanathan.

In it, he was referring to an incident in which a sanitation worker from Madurai died on the job. Suryah claimed that he was forced to work in faecal water and this developed an allergic reaction leading to his death.

He also launched an attack on Viswanathan for his alleged double standards, that is, for forcing the deceased sanitation worker to resort to manual scavenging despite being aware that it is prohibited by law.

In the said tweet which reportedly led to his arrest, Suryah also attacked Madurai MP Venkatesan for his silence. The tweet stated your fake politics of separatism stinks worse than that cesspool, find a way to live as a human being, mate!

BJP’s Tamil Nadu President K. Annamalai backed Suryah

Taking to Twitter, BJP Tamil Nadu President K. Annamalai extended his support to SG Suryah. He stated that the arrest of BJP Tamil Nadu State Secretary Suryah is highly condemnable. He further added that his only mistake was to expose the nasty double standards of the communists, allies of DMK.

The arrest of @BJP4TamilNadu State Secretary Thiru @SuryahSG avl is highly condemnable. His only mistake was to expose the nasty double standards of the communists, allies of DMK.



Using state machinery to curtail free speech & getting jittery for the slightest criticism is… — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) June 17, 2023

In another tweet, Annamalai highlighted that between 2018 to 2022, 52 sanitation workers died on duty in Tamil Nadu alone.

The tweet further read, “Tamil Nadu has the highest death toll in India.”