Recently (on June 1), the website TheWire published a video denouncing the so-called ‘Bhagwa Love Trap’, a fictitious propaganda that is being run by Islamists to target Hindu men. In the video that they uploaded on their YouTube channel, they called the Bhagwa Love Trap a fictitious campaign, which it is, but being a Leftist propaganda rag which often acts as the backbone of Islamists, they used the fictitious campaign to whitewash ‘Love Jihad’, which has real victims, real stories, real FIRs, real conviction and real-life criminal implications.

However, even though TheWire tried to monkey-balance by denouncing Bhagwa Love Trap only to whitewash Islamist crimes against Hindu women (Love Jihad), their Muslim readership, which demands total submission to the Islamist agenda, got miffed with the ally-portal and starting trending the hashtag #BoycottTheWire on Twitter.

Islamists claim that Hindu men are trapping Muslim women. There have been several cases where a group of Islamists chased Hindu men travelling with their Muslim female friends and assaulted them. While targeting Hindus, Islamists also leaked information about Muslim women online who were seen with Hindu men. Several groups are active on social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Telegram and WhatsApp running propaganda against Hindus.

It is pertinent to note that the only cases of so-called Bhagwa Love Trap that have come to the fore involve Muslim women merely being ‘seen’ with Hindu men. There is not even one case where the Islamists have been able to show that Hindu men were brainwashing Muslim women, trying to convert them to Hinduism, misrepresented their identity to trap the Muslim women or committed any religiously motivated crime against the Muslim women.

The Wire shenanigans

In the 7 minutes and 49 seconds video, The Wire’s Zeeshan Kaskar talked about women not being free in Indian society. The video started with a discussion on the so-called Bhagwa Love Trap cases. Kaskar said under the said phenomenon, Muslim men harass Muslim women seen with non-Muslim men. He pointed out five such cases came to the fore in May itself.

The Wire claimed that The Quint covered several cases of Bhagwa Love Trap where Muslim men would harass Muslim women roaming with non-Muslim men. They claimed the cases were “unlinked” and had nothing to do with each other. Interestingly, while Islamists are running propaganda to target Hindu men on multiple social media platforms, The Wire whitewashed the incidents claiming there was no link whatsoever.

Kaskar further said the only thing common among them was the modus operandi under which a group of Muslim men spot Muslim women roaming with non-Muslim men and target them. The funny thing was, within seconds Kaskar was seen explaining how they were actually “linked” to social media campaign against the so-called Bhagwa Love Trap.

It is also interesting that TheWire chose to highlight only 5 cases, thereby also whitewashing just how rampant this conspiracy theory is. OpIndia itself has documented several cases in a two part series where more than 20 cases of Hindu men being harassed by Muslim mobs have come to the fore.

‘The social fabric of India is in bad shape’ – Kaskar drew a parallel with Love Jihad

The Wire claimed that such cases are damaging the social fabric of India which is ‘already in bad shape’. It would be a stretch, however, to expect TheWire to call out the conspiracy theory of Bhagwa Love Trap, specifically made to target Hindu men and whitewash real religiously motivated crimes of Love Jihad.

After 4 minutes into the video, Kaskar said just like Bhagwa Love Trap a fabricated campaign called “Love Jihad” is being served to Hindus. The Wire named Hindu Janjagruti Samiti as the mastermind behind Love Jihad. He added that HJS is linked to Sanatan Sanstha, a Goa-based private organisation. He claimed Sanatan Sanstha is involved in terrorist activities including the murder of controversial journalist Gauri Lankesh.

Following the claims, The Wire got into full propaganda mode to target Hindus. They showed clips of news channels where it was claimed people linked to Hindu organisations attempted bomb blasts furthering the already debunked theory of ‘Saffron terror’.

Kaskar further claimed that cases like Bhagwa Love Trap gives more power to the right-wingers. “Maybe they [right wingers] are eyeing for such cases. That’s why organisations like Hindu Janjagriti Samiti keep provoking their followers. Everyone knows which political party gets benefitted from communalism,” Kaskar said.

Essentially, while denouncing Bhagwa Love Trap created by Islamists and Maulanas like Sajjad Nomani, TheWire could not resist blaming the Hindus for the theory being peddled by Muslims not only to target Hindu men but also to whitewash their own crimes against Hindu women.

The boycott call against The Wire

The Wire team might have expected brownie points from both Hindus and Muslims but their video backfired and now they are facing boycott calls from their loyal followers. Several Muslims who were subscribers of The Wire are unsubscribing from their channel. They are running hashtags like “BoycottTheWire” on social media. One of the main reasons behind the boycott calls is that The Wire used a photograph of prominent Islamic cleric Sajjad Nomani who has been at the forefront of the bogus campaign of Bhagwa Love Trap.

OpIndia has extensively covered the rants of Maulana Sajjad Nomani who has spread dangerous misinformation and Islamic humbug to claim that Muslim women are being preyed upon by Hindu men.

Twitter user Syed Nadeem questioned The Wire and Kaskar for using Nomani’s photograph in the thumbnail and demanded an explanation. Interestingly, Kaskar told him to ask Nomani not to spread hate and got more hate in return.

At one point, Kaskar told Nadeem “Bhad mein jao” (go to hell). Maybe The Wire team is frustrated that their well-orchestrated plan failed.

Twitter user Chaand said The Wire was paid to use Nomani’s photograph in the thumbnail and called Kaskar ‘Chomu Garbage’.

Twitter user Abu Hanzalah urged everyone to stand with the “scholars” of Islam and shut the mouth of “bigots” like The Wire who damage and attack Islam.

Another Twitter user Aadil MAndoori also claimed The Wire was paid for using Nomani’s photograph.

The Boycott campaign against The Wire by their Muslim readers and what it says about total submission to their agenda

As mentioned above, TheWire has on several occasions whitewashed the crimes of Muslims against non-Muslims and therefore, one should be rather surprised that their Muslim readership is today miffed enough with them to boycott them. If one recalls, it was The Wire that had tried to paint Tahir Hussain as an innocent victim, when in his disclosure statement he clearly mentions that he was one of the key conspirators of the Delhi anti-Hindu riots because he wanted to ‘teach Kafirs a lesson’. The Wire has on several occasions given covering fire to Islamists, whitewashed their crimes, covered up for their terrorism, tried to implicate Hindus for crimes committed by Islamists, hailed Islamists like Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam etc.

With such dedicated allegiance to the Islamist agenda, one has to wonder why the Muslims found the need to boycott The Wire, even though, the video for which they are now facing a boycott actually monkey balanced, gave the Muslims a ‘get out of jail free card’, blamed Hindus for their sins and whitewashed Islamist crimes against non-Muslim women.

Essentially, Islamists and Leftists alike demand total and utter submission to their agenda. For a portal to be an ally of the Islamists, they will have to basically morph themselves into the mouthpieces of ISIS for their Islamist readership to be happy. It has been proven on several such occasions that any deviation from the most radical discussions in the Muslim circle earns the ire of not just Islamists but also the average moderate Muslims. The Wire was an ally until they whitewashed the Delhi anti-Hindu riots and painted the worst elements in Muslim society as angels. However, the moment they even remotely denounced an Islamist conspiracy, even their monkey balancing blaming Hindus and whitewashing their crime was not enough. What their Muslim readership expected of TheWire was to accept that Bhagwa Love Trap is real, and then use it to claim that Hindus were terrorists and that Love Jihad was not real. Any deviation from that specific agenda invited their ire.

Love Jihad is real and The Wire cannot deny it

No matter how much The Wire and others try to whitewash Love Jihad (grooming jihad), it is real and there have been hundreds of cases to prove it. Over 150 cases from 2022 were compiled by OpIndia at the beginning of 2023 and it was just the tip of the iceberg. Almost every day several such cases are being reported where Muslim men pose and Hindu to lure Hindu women. They trap them and then force the Hindu women to convert. A notable percentage of such cases end up in the assault and murder of Hindu women after they refuse to convert or object to following Islamic practices. OpIndia’s detailed coverage of such cases can be seen here.