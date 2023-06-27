Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Uttar Pradesh: Fatehpur administration bulldozes house of Sikandar Khan, accused of rape and murder of a 19-year-old Hindu girl

The accused crushed the face of the victim girl with a cement block and fled from the spot.

OpIndia Staff
Fatehpur administration bulldozes off house of Sikandar Khan accused of rape, murder of a 19-year-old Hindu girl
Demolition took place in the presence of SDM and other police officials (Image Source: ABP News)
6

Authorities in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, demolished the residence of Sikandar Khan on Tuesday, June 27. Sikandar Khan has been accused of raping and killing a 19-year-old girl. The demolition took place in the presence of the sub-divisional magistrate and a large force of police.

As reported earlier, the Uttar Pradesh Police on June 26 arrested a Muslim person identified as Sikandar Khan for trapping a Hindu girl in a love affair and then murdering her after sexually assaulting her. The accused crushed the face of the victim girl with a cement block and fled from the spot. The girl later breathed her last at the hospital where she was undergoing treatment.

The accused and the girl happened to meet at a wedding where the former introduced himself as a Hindu person named Sonu. He trapped the girl in a love affair and asked her to meet him alone. The girl then managed to escape the wedding function of her cousin and met Sonu. The accused then raped her and crushed her head with a cement block.

Sikandar fled from the spot after he thought that the girl was dead. However, the family members of the girl came looking for the girl and found her struggling for life. The girl was taken to the Kanpur Hallett Hospital where she breathed her last during the treatment.

The police booked the case against the accused under the relevant sections of the law and also arrested him. SP Rajesh Kumar Singh confirmed the incident and said that the accused had been booked for an attempt to murder. “Further sections will be added after the post-mortem reports are made available,” he added.

As per the reports, the victim girl hailed from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and had come to Fatehpur for her cousin’s wedding. She was trapped by the accused who introduced himself as a Hindu person named Sonu.

The demolition of Sikandar Khan’s house took place in the presence of the sub-divisional magistrate and a large force of police.

