The Uttar Pradesh Police, on Monday, June 26, arrested a Muslim person identified as Sikandar for trapping a Hindu girl in a love affair and then murdering her after sexually assaulting her. The accused crushed the face of the victim girl with a cement block and fled from the spot. The girl later breathed her last at the hospital where she was undergoing treatment.

According to the reports, the incident is said to have happened in the Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh. The accused and the girl happened to meet at a wedding where the former introduced himself as a Hindu person named Sonu. He trapped the girl in a love affair and asked her to meet alone. The girl then managed to leave from one of the wedding functions of her cousin and met ‘Sonu’.

The accused then raped her and crushed her head with a cement block. He fled from the spot after he thought that the girl was dead. However, the family members of the girl came looking for the girl and found her struggling for life. The girl was taken to the hospital where she breathed her last during the treatment.

The police have booked the case against the accused under the relevant sections of the law and also arrested him. SP Rajesh Kumar Singh confirmed the incident and said that the accused had been booked for an attempt to murder. “Further sections will be added after the post-mortem reports are made available,” he added.

As per the reports, the victim girl hailed from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and had come to Fatehpur for her cousin’s wedding. She was trapped by the accused who introduced himself as a Hindu named Sonu, and was later brutally murdered.

VHP’s Virendra Pandey also commented on this case and said that this is a clear case of Love Jihad. “The accused should be hanged to death and his properties should be bulldozed off. If he is not punished for this crime, the VHP will stage a protest to seek justice for the girl’s family,” he said.