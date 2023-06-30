A video is making rounds on social media in which it is being claimed that the Muslim community in the Bangalore city of Karnataka is boycotting Hindus and is pledging that no Muslim would buy anything from Hindus. The video posted by one of the users with the Twitter id @Ashtalakshmi8 also indicates that the Muslims are issuing fatwas against Hindus especially after the Congress government took over the reigns in the state of Karnataka.

Banglore MusIms decide not to buy anything from Hindus. "We have 5 years power, don't buy petrol in Hindu pumps, don't take medicine in Hindu shops" They want to break Hndus. Think 20% Jihadists threatening 80 %. What if Hindus turn the tables Jaago Sanathana🚩 pic.twitter.com/NmduDVsS3M — Ashtalakshmi 🇮🇳 (@Ashtalakshmi8) June 29, 2023

Though the content of the video is as per the claims, the details associated with it are not. The video going viral since June 29 this year is actually old, from the year 2019.

The Twitter id @Ashtalakshmi8 while sharing the video on June 29 said, “Bangalore Muslims decide not to buy anything from Hindus. They want to break Hindus. Think 20% Jihadists threatening 80%. What if Hindus turn the tables? Jaago Sanatana.”

The Twitter user further claimed that it was a recent video made after the elections and that it was from a Muslim Public Meet in Banglore, right after the Congress government came to power.

The video is from the year 2019 from a village in Barmer, not Bangalore

However, the fact is that this video is not from Bangalore in Karnataka but is from the Barmer region of Rajasthan. OpIndia discovered that the same video had gone viral over the internet on March 15 of this year to which the Barmer Police had responded saying that the video is from the year 2019 and the required action against it has been already taken.

1/1 उक्त वीडियो ग्राम भोजारिया पुलिस थाना बिजराड का 2019 का है। पुलिस थाना रामसर के गागरिया गांव में पेट्रोल पंप के सामने दिनांक 28.6.2019 को एक प्राइवेट बस से एक्सीडेंट होने से एक व्यक्ति की मृत्यु एवं तीन व्यक्ति घायल हो गए थे। — Barmer Police (@Barmer_Police) March 15, 2023

“The above video is of 2019 of village Bhojaria police station Bijrad. On 28.6.2019, one person had died and three persons were injured due to an accident in a private bus in front of the petrol pump in Gagaria village of police station Ramsar. In protest against this incident, several such demands were made by the relatives of the deceased during the funeral at their house. At the same time, this speech was also given by the relatives of the deceased. The action was taken then as per the rules,” the Barmer Police was quoted as saying.

‘We’ll attain Jannat only if we stop buying items from non-Muslims,’ the man in the video says

The man dressed in the viral video can be seen delivering an inciting speech saying that no Muslim shall buy petrol, medicines, etc from the non-Muslims in Ramsar. “If you are a true Muslim, no one will buy petrol from this petrol pump, no one will buy medicines from him. We’ll attain Jannat only if we stop buying items from non-Muslims,” the Muslim man could be heard saying to which all the Muslim addressees seemed to agree.

Similar video was also posted by one another Twitter user named Rakesh Krishnan Simha who also claimed that the video was from Bangalore, Karnataka. “Muslims planning complete boycott of Hindus. ‘We must swear by prophet Muhammad and his children that we Momins will not get petrol at Hindu pumps, buy medicine from Hindu shops, or ride in their vehicles. If you boycott Hindus, then Allah will allow us into jannat’,” he captioned the video.

As stated by the Barmer Police, the matter hails from Ramsar region of Barmer, Rajasthan. The family of the individual deceased in the road accident in the year 2019 had also filed an FIR at Ramsar police station on June 28, a copy of which was procured by Boom. The Police had also taken required action against the Muslim person delivering the hateful speech.

To note diligently, in the given case, the man in the viral video can be heard saying that “we’ll attain Jannat only if we stop buying items from non-Muslims.” The said video is from June 2019, almost a year after Congress’ Ashok Gehlot had just taken over the state reigns in Rajasthan. Also, the video is from Rajasthan and not from Bangalore, Karnataka as wrongly claimed by a Twitter users on June 29 this year.