On Friday, 21st July 2023, a shocking incident unfolded in Nandigama, Andhra Pradesh, wherein a woman brutally cut her husband’s genitals in an act of revenge. The reason behind the attack was her husband watching a video of his first wife on Instagram.

The victim, identified as Kota Anand Babu, hails from Muppalla village in Chanderlapadu Mandal near Nandigama of the NTR district of Andhra Pradesh. He had separated from his first wife several years ago due to unresolved conflicts and had subsequently married Varamma. The couple had been living in Muppalla for the past five months.

The horrifying incident occurred on Friday evening when Varamma caught Anand Babu watching Instagram reels of his first wife. Enraged by this act, she confronted him, and what began as a heated argument quickly escalated into a violent altercation.

In a fit of rage, Varamma attacked Anand Babu’s private parts using a blade, resulting in severe bleeding and injuries. He was immediately rushed to the Government Hospital in Nandigama for immediate medical attention. However, due to the severity of his injuries, he was later transferred to a hospital in Vijayawada for advanced treatment.

Anand Babu, after receiving medical care, filed a complaint with the police regarding the incident. The police have duly registered a case and have begun their investigation into the matter.

When approached by the media, Varamma explained that the altercation occurred when she discovered her husband watching his first wife’s video on Instagram. However, she claimed that the attack on his private parts was not intentional. As the investigation continues, more details may emerge to shed light on the underlying reasons behind this act.

This is not the first case in recent times where a woman has cut her husband’s genitals. There were two similar cases reported from Odisha and Rajasthan in the recent past. In November 2022, a woman chopped off her husband’s genitals in Rajasthan’s Barmer after a trivial fight. The woman was talking on the phone at night, which led to a fight between the couple. In October 2022, a 33-year-old woman allegedly chopped off the genitals of her husband before stabbing him to death in Odisha’s Jajpur district.