On Thursday, July 27, an ANI journalist identified as Kaushiki Goel published a video in which her parents, residents of Delhi’s Sant Nagar could be seen assaulted by their neighbours over a parking dispute. The girl acknowledging the viral video said that her family was not safe in the locality as the accused had been roaming out on bail.

The saga dates back to the month of June when the family of Daljeet Singh, his son Harjap Singh, his wife Kudrat Kaur and other family members attacked Dushyant Goel, Mona Goel and their daughter Kaushiki. The family is said to have attacked the Goels over a parking issue.

The video of the said incident had gone viral over social media in July in which the accused members could be seen assaulting the Goels with a stick. One of the accused women also bashed Mona Goel and pushed her away constantly.

Kaushiki on July 27 quoted the tweet containing the viral video and said that she was ashamed of the incident and that she was feeling helpless. “Ashamed to acknowledge that this is me & my parents who were being thrashed in broad daylight. I want to take up the case against Harjap Singh under section 509 of IPC. Ikjot, Kudrat & Harmeet Kaur were equally a part of this crime. I am helpless,” the tweet read.

The ANI journalist also said that she and her family were not safe and that she needed help in the case. “My mother is a prof. & my father is a senior engineer. Our dignity has been compromised. We are not safe as they are out on bail & are very aggressive. Please guide me,” the girl added.

Reportedly, the Police had filed an FIR in the case against Singhs under section IPC 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide); IPC 506 (criminal intimidation); IPC 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) among other offences. Also, the Police had arrested 4 persons in the case including two women.

“Based on the enquiry, the police registered a case against Singh’s family under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Singh and his son were arrested and sent to judicial custody,” Delhi Police deputy commissioner (southeast), Rajesh Deo was quoted as saying.

“Anticipatory bail of 3 ladies involved in the case was dismissed twice. Consequently, two ladies were arrested and sent to judicial custody. One lady got interim protection from the high court,” he added.

However, Kaushiki on July 27 stated that the accused persons booked and arrested in the case had already attained bail and were throwing aggressive attitudes towards them. She also said that she was helpless and that her family was not feeling safe in the locality.