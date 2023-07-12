As an important lead-up to the eagerly anticipated International Cricket Council World Cup 2023, the Asia Cup is scheduled to return to its customary 50-over format in 2023. While the One Day International (ODI) World Cup is set to begin on October 5 in India, the Asia Cup is planned to take place from 31st August 31 to 17th September.

The location of the continental competition was shifted from Pakistan to a joint hosting arrangement between Sri Lanka and Pakistan. India’s opposition to hosting games in her hostile neighbour was the primary driver of this adjustment.

Arch rivals India and Pakistan are scheduled to face off during the Asia Cup before squaring off on the biggest platform in international cricket, the upcoming ICC World Cup. There has been a lot of anticipation about their showdown in the regional championship, while the precise date and location of their world cup encounter are still unclear.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Arun Dhumal confirmed that the high-profile match will, in fact, take place in Sri Lanka. According to accounts, it is anticipated to take place in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, much like in 2010.

Dates and venues have been finalised for the Asia Cup 2023! The tournament will be held from 31st August to 17th September in a hybrid model – with 4 matches being held in Pakistan and the rest in Sri Lanka!

The Indian squad reportedly won’t visit Pakistan and will participate in all of its Asia Cup games in Sri Lanka. The decision was made following a meeting organised to discuss the Asia Cup schedule between Zaka Ashraf of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Jay Shah, Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on the sidelines of the ICC board meeting in Durban. Only four of the tournament’s matches will take place in Pakistan and the rest of the competition will be played in Sri Lanka, according to the IPL official.

“Our secretary met PCB head Zaka Ashraf and the Asia Cup schedule was finalised and it is on course as it was discussed earlier. There will be four games of league stage in Pakistan, followed by 9 games in Sri Lanka including both India versus Pakistan game and in case a third game if both teams play final,” he disclosed.

“There was no such discussion held. Neither India is travelling to Pakistan nor our secretary will be travelling contrary to reports that have surfaced. Only the schedule was finalised,” he criticised Pakistani media reports that the Indian ODI team will travel to their neighbouring nation for the championship.

Interestingly, Nepal will be the opponent of Pakistan’s lone home game. Afghanistan vs. Bangladesh, Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka and Sri Lanka vs. Afghanistan are the other three matches that will take place in the country.

Meanwhile, Zaka Ashraf received an invitation to the ICC World Cup 2023 matches while Jay Shah was invited to the Asia Cup 2023 in Pakistan. However, the PCB has emphasised that government approval will be required before Pakistan’s participation in the ICC World Cup 2023 is finalised.

Pakistan’s outrage over the neutral venue

“My personal opinion, since the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) comes under my ministry, is that if India demands to play their Asia Cup games at a neutral venue, we would also demand the same for our World Cup games in India,” Pakistan’s Sports Minister Ehsaan Mazari had vocalised his opposition to India’s demand for a neutral venue for the Asia Cup matches.

He charged, “Pakistan is the host, it has the right to hold all the matches in Pakistan. That is what the cricket lovers want, I don’t want a hybrid model,” disgruntled by the hybrid model for Asia Cup.

He added that the Pakistani high command had already met and will submit a report to prime minister Shehbaz Sharif who would then make the final decision about the country’s participation in the forthcoming World Cup in India.

Javed Miandad’s “Go to hell” comment

Former Pakistan cricketer and a close relative of terrorist and 1993 bomb Mumbai bomb blasts accused Dawood Ibrahim, Javed Miandad who is infamous for his animosity against India had also raised objections over India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup.

“Pakistan has been to India in 2012, and even in 2016, now it is the turn of the Indians to come here. If I had to make a decision, I would never go to India to play any match, even the World Cup,” he asserted.

The Pakistani cricket coach said, “Till India doesn’t come here and doesn’t play with us, we should not visit India. We do not need them, we are better than them, our cricket is better than them. We don’t care about them. We have enough money, ground, and cricketers. All our cricketers are making a name for themselves in the world.”

“Don’t come, I say go to hell if you don’t come. We don’t care,” added in anger. Javed Miandad also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tirade, claiming that he is killing both India and cricket. Indians will someday defeat PM Modi, according to him.

Dismissing the security concerns of India and the Indian team’s refusal to visit Pakistan he had earlier stressed, “If you are destined to die, you will die. Life and death are in the hands of the Almighty,” in a podcast.

“Pakistan cricket can collapse without India’s support,” Ramiz Raja’s old remarks

Despite all the boisterous claims of the people from Pakistan including those of cricketers and ministers, the truth was revealed by the former PCB president Ramiz Raja in a viral video that surfaced last year.

He was heard unveiling, “Pakistan Cricket Board runs 50 per cent on ICC funds. ICC funding is such that they organise tournaments and they distribute the money among their member boards. And Indian market contributes 90 per cent to ICC funds. So Indian business houses are running Pakistan cricket and if tomorrow the Indian Prime Minister decides he will not allow any funding to Pakistan, this cricket board can collapse.”

The previous time India visited Pakistan was in 2008 for the Asia Cup, however after the terrible 26/11 terrorist assault carried out by Pakistani terrorists, the relationship and cricketing ties between the two countries deteriorated.