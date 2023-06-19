Monday, June 19, 2023
HomeSportsCricket'Bhaad me jao': Javed Miandad wants Pakistan to refuse to come to India for...
CricketNews Reports
Updated:

‘Bhaad me jao’: Javed Miandad wants Pakistan to refuse to come to India for World Cup, blames Indian PM Modi for breakdown of India-Pakistan relations

During his rant, Javed Miandad also took a dig at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that Modi is destroying India and he will destroy cricket as well.

OpIndia Staff
Miandad
Javed Miandad (Image SOurce: Indian Express)
14

Former Pakistani cricketer Javed Miandad, who regularly spews venom against India from time to time, has once again commented on the India-Pakistan cricketing relations. Talking about the upcoming One Day Internationals World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in India later this year, Miandad said that the Pakistan team should not visit India if the Indian team doesn’t come to Pakistan for the Asia Cup.

Notably, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) proposed a hybrid model for the Asia Cup to Asian Cricket Council (ACC) which was recently accepted by the ACC. In this model, India will play all their matches in Sri Lanka while the rest of the matches will take place in Pakistan. However, it seems like Javed Miandad is not pleased at all with this proposal by the PCB. Since India is not visiting Pakistan during the Asia Cup under this hybrid model, Miandad now wants Pakistan to boycott the ODI World Cup.

Talking to the reporters, Miandad said, “Pakistan has been to India in 2012, and even in 2016 now it is the turn of the Indians to come here. If I had to make a decision, I would never go to India to play any match, even the World Cup.”

The controversial ex-cricketer further added, “Till India doesn’t come here (Pakistan) and doesn’t play with us, we should not visit India. We do not need them, we are better than them, our cricket is better than them. We don’t care about them. We have enough money, ground, and cricketers. All our cricketers are making a name for themselves in the world.”

Miandad further said, “Na aao, main kehta hoon ki bhaad me jao nahi aate to. Humein kya fark padta hai. (Don’t come, I say go to hell if you don’t come. We don’t care.)”

During his rant, Javed Miandad also took a dig at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that Modi is destroying India and he will destroy cricket as well. Miandad also expressed hope that one day Indians will beat PM Modi.

India last toured Pakistan for a series back in 2008 for the Asia Cup but the cricketing relations between the two nations collapsed following the deadly 26/11 terror attack carried out by Pakistani terrorists.

The ODI World Cup is scheduled to be held in India from 5th October to 19th November later this year. This will be the first instance in the history of ODI World Cup that the entire tournament will be held in India. Even though the detailed schedule is not out yet, the India-Pakistan clash is rumoured to be scheduled for October 15 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsJaved Miandad Dawood Ibrahim
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Gita Press to be conferred with Gandhi Peace Prize 2021, Congress and assorted ‘secular liberals’ outrage

OpIndia Staff -
In a time when most publication houses are suffering losses, Gita Press thrives, solely based on its Dharmic beliefs and its mission of making Hindu religious books available to Hindus at a nominal price. So far, the organization has published 41.7 crore books in 14 languages, including 16.21 crore copies of Shrimad Bhagavad Gita.
News Reports

Do not interfere with religious affairs of Sikhs: SGPC chief warns AAP after Punjab CM’s free Gurbani telecast decision sparks row. All you need...

OpIndia Staff -
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann would alter the Sikh Gurdwara Act, 1925 to ensure free transmission rights of Gurbani from the Golden Temple, angering SGPC

PM Modi to address Joint US Congress this week: The past 11 times he addressed foreign legislature and how he surpasses past PMs

The Truth and Bollywood’s creative block: How film fraternity insults Hindus with sheer lack of intellect and what it can actually learn from the...

Gujarat: Fake claims on social media after violence in Junagadh, know the truth behind ‘dargah demolition’ and ‘police atrocity on Muslims’

Another Hindu comes under attack for expressing his opinion: As Islamists outrage, UAE initiates investigation. What happened

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
638,993FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com