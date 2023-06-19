Former Pakistani cricketer Javed Miandad, who regularly spews venom against India from time to time, has once again commented on the India-Pakistan cricketing relations. Talking about the upcoming One Day Internationals World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in India later this year, Miandad said that the Pakistan team should not visit India if the Indian team doesn’t come to Pakistan for the Asia Cup.

Notably, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) proposed a hybrid model for the Asia Cup to Asian Cricket Council (ACC) which was recently accepted by the ACC. In this model, India will play all their matches in Sri Lanka while the rest of the matches will take place in Pakistan. However, it seems like Javed Miandad is not pleased at all with this proposal by the PCB. Since India is not visiting Pakistan during the Asia Cup under this hybrid model, Miandad now wants Pakistan to boycott the ODI World Cup.

Talking to the reporters, Miandad said, “Pakistan has been to India in 2012, and even in 2016 now it is the turn of the Indians to come here. If I had to make a decision, I would never go to India to play any match, even the World Cup.”

پاکستان کو ورلڈ کپ کیلئے بھارت نہیں جانا چاہیئے… مودی نے کرکٹ کیساتھ بھارت کو بھی تباہ کردیا ہے، جاوید میانداد#Pakistan #India #AsiaCup2023 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/kpmSJkEsqs — Ali Hasan 🏅 (@AaliHasan10) June 18, 2023

The controversial ex-cricketer further added, “Till India doesn’t come here (Pakistan) and doesn’t play with us, we should not visit India. We do not need them, we are better than them, our cricket is better than them. We don’t care about them. We have enough money, ground, and cricketers. All our cricketers are making a name for themselves in the world.”

Miandad further said, “Na aao, main kehta hoon ki bhaad me jao nahi aate to. Humein kya fark padta hai. (Don’t come, I say go to hell if you don’t come. We don’t care.)”

During his rant, Javed Miandad also took a dig at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that Modi is destroying India and he will destroy cricket as well. Miandad also expressed hope that one day Indians will beat PM Modi.

India last toured Pakistan for a series back in 2008 for the Asia Cup but the cricketing relations between the two nations collapsed following the deadly 26/11 terror attack carried out by Pakistani terrorists.

The ODI World Cup is scheduled to be held in India from 5th October to 19th November later this year. This will be the first instance in the history of ODI World Cup that the entire tournament will be held in India. Even though the detailed schedule is not out yet, the India-Pakistan clash is rumoured to be scheduled for October 15 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.