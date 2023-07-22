A 25-year-old autorickshaw driver was brutally stabbed to death at Ambattur in Chennai by a group of ten young men on Thursday night, 20 July. The group was seemingly upset by his constant honking as they were busy celebrating a birthday party and cutting cake on the road.

As per eye-witnesses, the auto-driver had asked the group to clear way and not block traffic for their birthday celebration before he was stabbed repeatedly by the revellers.

Eight accused, including two juveniles, have been arrested in connection with the midnight Ambattur stabbing that unfolded on Thursday in the state’s capital, Chennai.

The deceased auto-driver was later identified as Kamesh, a resident of Venkateswara Nagar in Ambattur. His brother Sathish (29 years old) was also injured in the attack when he tried to protect his brother.

According to the Police, Satish lives in Oragadam with his family. On Thursday night, Kamesh had picked up his brother from Ambattur and was on his way to Oragadam to drop him home. At around 11.30 pm, he reached Ayyappan Street junction where a group of ten young men had blocked traffic and were cutting a birthday cake.

Police officials added that since the road was too narrow, Kamesh continuously honked at the group to ask them to clear the road. This constant interruption and continuous honking noise irked the revellers and the group picked up an argument with Kamesh.

The group didn’t budge and asked Kamesh to wait until their celebrations were over. However, Kamesh and his brother Sathish were opposed to this and kept asking them to give way for their vehicle and clear the traffic.

Reportedly, when the arguments escalated, Gautam, the young man whose birthday party was being celebrated on the road, and his friends stabbed Kamesh with knives. When Sathish intervened to protect his brother, the group launched an attack on him as well. Afterwards, he alerted the neighbours and asked for help but by then, the gang had fled the spot after repeatedly stabbing Kamesh.

After getting information about the incident, Police reached the crime scene and declared Kamesh dead. Sathish was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Subsequently, Ambattur police lodged a case in this Ambattur stabbing case. Later, they arrested Gautham (22 years old), Naveen Kumar (18), Ajay (22), Riaz (19), Kathiresan (19), Surya (23), and two juveniles.

The local residents were horrified to witness the gruesome murder and asked the police to ensure that such celebrations should not be allowed to happen on the road. They also urged the Police to take strict action against the culprits in this case.