On 9th July, angry customers reached Delhi Darbar Dhaba in Daddu Majra, Chandigarh and forcibly shut it down after a video of its cook went viral where he was seen spitting on tandoori rotis. The video went viral during the past 2-3 days, while the dhaba owner claimed it was a six-month-old video and the employee is no longer employed there.

In the viral video, a cook can be seen making tandoori rotis. He is wearing an orange cap. Before putting the raw dough in the tandoor, he allegedly spits on it. The person making the video said in Punjabi, “Look, look! What he is doing!” Someone in the background tried to call the cook, but the person recording the video stopped him. He continued, “Look, this person is spitting while making Naan. See what he did. This is Delhi Darbar in Daddu Majra.”

As per Bhaskar’s report, angry customers reached the dhaba and tried to shut it down. They allegedly tried to damage the property. The police were informed about the incident and they pacified the situation after reaching the spot. The dhaba was closed by the police pending an investigation.

Speaking to OpIndia, dhaba owner Mohammed Arif claimed that the video was from last winter and was shot six months ago. He said, “I learned about the viral video three days ago. The person in the video, Mohammed Adil, went to his village before Holi and did not return. We were not aware of what happened and who recorded the video. It is a planned conspiracy against me. They could have shared the video on social media to inform the public about such an incident. Why did they wait for six months? Understandably, they want to ruin my business.”

During a preliminary investigation, the police found the video was around six months old. Speaking to OpIndia, SHO Jaspal Singh of Maloya Police Station said that upon receiving the complaint, he visited the dhaba to alleviate the situation and shut the dhaba to maintain law and order. He said, “We verified the dhaba owner’s claims that the video was old. The dhaba has been shut down.”

Multiple incidents of spitting on roti

Multiple spitting incidents on Rotis have come to light in recent years. In January 2023, a video of one Taseeruddin spitting on the dough while making rotis in Ghaziabad went viral. The police later arrested him. In April 2022, a similar video went viral where a cook was seen spitting on rotis during a wedding.

In March 2021, the Ghaziabad police arrested Mohammad Mohsin after a video of him spitting on rotis at a wedding ceremony went viral on Twitter. The cops said they had registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the youth and were interrogating him about the case.

In November 2021, another video surfaced where a cook was seen spitting on the dough at an engagement ceremony in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. The video of the incident was shared on Twitter by Sudarshan News. Details of similar incidents of spitting on rotis can be checked here.