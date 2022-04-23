UP: Man accused of spitting on naan in a viral video from Ghaziabad

On Friday (April 22), a video of a man ‘spitting’ on rotis went viral on social media. The contentious video was posted by MSB news and was purportedly shot during a wedding ceremony in Modinagar town in the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh.

In the 2 minutes 20-second long video clip, the cook could be seen leaning forward and ‘spitting’ on the dough. The accused then proceeded to knead the dough and prepare rotis. Given that the video was shot in the dark, Opindia could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

While posting the video, MSB News tagged Ghaziabad police, UP police and UP Viral check on the micro-blogging site.

While taking cognisance of the matter, Ghaziabad police tweeted, “Inspector-in-charge of Modinagar town has been directed to take appropriate action in the matter.” This is however not the first time that a man was found spitting on the food in the district.

प्रभारी निरीक्षक मोदीनगर को जांच कर आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है । — GHAZIABAD POLICE (@ghaziabadpolice) April 22, 2022

Past incidents of cooks spitting on food in Ghaziabad

In March 2021, the Ghaziabad police arrested a man named Mohammad Mohsin, after a video of him spitting on rotis at a wedding ceremony, went viral on Twitter. The cops informed that they had registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the youth and were interrogating him in connection to the case.

Moreover, the police had also booked the caterers, who were given the contract for the wedding. The incident purportedly took place on March 11 in the Bhojpur area of Ghaziabad district.

In November last year, another video surfaced where a cook was seen spitting on the dough at an engagement ceremony in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. The video of the incident was shared on Twitter by Sudarshan News.

The news channel said that the video was probably from Muradnagar in Uttar Pradesh, where the youth named Shadab Miya was spitting on the dough while cooking tandoori roti. It urged the Ghaziabad police to confirm the authenticity of the video.

The Ghaziabad police, in turn, responded by confirming that as soon as the video came to their notice, the Muradnagar police took cognisance of the issue and registered a case against the accused. They added that Shadab Miya was arrested and sent to jail.

In another case from Ghaziabad, one of the cooks at a ‘Muslim Hotel’ was detained by the police for spitting on the dough while making tandoori roti. In the video of the act which went viral on the microblogging site, the man was wearing a white skull cap. A complaint in this regard was filed by Hindu Raksha Dal at Loni Police Station.