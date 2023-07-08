Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed Rajasthan’s Ashok Gehlot government and said that the meaning of Congress is “A shop for looting and a market of lies”.

In an apparent jibe at Rahul Gandhi’s “Mohabbat ki Dukan” campaign, Prime Minister Modi said that the Congress is nothing but a shop for looting and a market of lies. In a scathing attack on Gehlot Government, PM Modi, while addressing a public rally in Rajasthan’s Bikaner said, “Congress ka matlab hai loot ki dukan, jhooth ka bazaar’…Farmers of Rajasthan have suffered the most due to the Congress government…Ever since the Congress government came to power in Rajasthan, what did they do? For four years, the entire Congress party and the government have been fighting among themselves. Everyone is pulling each other’s legs.”

PM Modi said that the centre sends schemes from Delhi to Rajasthan but in Jaipur the Congress claws at them.

“We send schemes from Delhi to Rajasthan but in Jaipur the Congress claws at them. Congress has nothing to do with Rajasthan’s problems and your problems,” PM Modi slammed Congress.

“The Congress government is also troubled by the BJP’s plan to provide benefits to every household. Congress has only done harm to the state in the past years,” the PM added.

Accepting the welcome given by the people of Bikaner, PM Modi said, “The enthusiasm of the people is telling that not only the temperature of the weather has risen in Rajasthan, but the temper of the people has also risen against the Congress government.”

“When the temperature of the public rises, it does not take time for the heat of power to subside and the power to change,” PM Modi added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched several development projects worth Rs 24,000 crores in Rajasthan including the newly developed 500 kilometre section of Amritsar-Jamnagar expressway in Rajasthan’s Bikaner.

In his earlier address today, Prime Minister Modi also said that the border areas and villages of Rajasthan were deprived of development for decades and for their development. The newly launched section of the Amritsar-Jamnagar expressway will also contribute to increasing the connectivity of these villages to the rest of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone for multiple projects in Bikaner.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)