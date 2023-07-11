In Delhi’s Zakira region, a 20-year-old man identified as Raj Kumar was murdered by family members of a girl for having an interfaith relationship with the latter, reports Times of India. The Police investigated the case and checked the CCTV footage before arresting two persons identified as Ashfaq and Meraj.

According to the Times of India report, the incident is said to have happened in the Zakira region of Delhi on July 2. The accused persons stabbed the victim more than a dozen times and also slit his throat. The victim is said to have died on the spot. However, the murder case remained unsolved for days as the victim could not be identified. Later the police investigated the CCTV cameras installed in the locality and activated their networks, which gave them clues, based on which, the identity of the accused persons was confirmed.

According to DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi, police discovered a man’s body next to a park in Inderlok, north of Delhi on July 3. The body, which was buried in the bushes, appeared to be that of a 20–22-year–old male, but neither a phone nor a document had been discovered around him.

Two teams were established to solve the case after an FIR for murder was filed. One team worked to identify the deceased, whereas the other team searched for leads and potential suspects. “Since there was no CCTV installed near the place, both tasks became a challenge. As the time of the incident was not clear, the CCTV footage of all exit and entry points around the scene of the crime was closely checked,” Kalsi said.

Raj Kumar, a native of Araria, Bihar, who once resided in north Delhi, was eventually confirmed to be the deceased. Two suspects’ movements were also seen in a video taken nearby.

The police established their information network and handed out the findings to all units on the ground. Finally, a tip-off revealed the identity of the duo. The suspect admitted to the authorities that Kumar was dating Ashfaq’s close relative. They were upset by this and intended to get rid of him. The accused called the victim to the Shehzada area on the pretext of settling some issues on July 2, where they brutally hacked him to death.

The DCP stated that the accused “were aware that Kumar rarely visited his hometown and that there would be no one to report if he went missing and the body would remain unidentified.”

Two knives that were used in the crime have also been found. Police stated that they also discovered the accused’s blood-stained garments.

The widespread issue of Hindus being continuously subjected to religious prejudice and intolerance by their fellow Muslim compatriots has come to light as a result of frequent attacks on Hindu men by the relatives of their Muslim love interests. Several mainstream media organisations and leftist portals undertake conscious efforts to paint such incidents as stray incidents and not as hate crimes against Hindus, thereby whitewashing the wrongdoing committed by the Muslim perpetrators. In 2020, OpIndia published an article in which we catalogued 20 incidents of Muslim families assaulting, killing or actively participating in eliminating Hindu men who dared to fall in love with Muslim women.