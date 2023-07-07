On 6th July 2023, an FIR (first information report) was registered against folk singer Neha Singh Rathore for intentionally defaming Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) with a cartoon tweet over the Sidhi urination case.

This FIR is filed by one Suraj Khare in the Habibganj police station of Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. Suraj Khare is a member of the SC ST cell of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh.

Neha Singh Rathore shared a cartoon on 6th July 2023 from her Twitter handle. In this picture, an RSS member was seen urinating on a poor man. It is notable that in a similar incident that came to light earlier this week, one Pravesh Shukla was seen urinating on a poor tribal man in a viral video. It was speculated by many on social media that the accused is related to the Bharatiya Janata Party. However, many BJP leaders have clarified that he is not related to the party.

In her tweet, Neha Singh Rathore wrote, “MP me ka ba? Coming soon…” This means, ‘What is there in Madhya Pradesh?’. While it was a signal to her followers that she is coming with a new song, Neha Singh Rathore also shared a picture with this tweet. The picture showed an RSS member who has removed and thrown away his shorts peeing on a poor man sitting on a bench. Neha Singh Rathore essentially implied that the people of RSS commit such acts as seen in the viral video of the Sidhi urination case.

In the next tweet, she wrote, “Some people call me an agent of the Congress, some call me an agent of the Samajwadi Party, and some of the Aam Aadmi Party. There is a similar rumor in Bihar as well. Everyone knows the truth. I am only in opposition. Whichever party is in opposition in every state, I am with it. When these parties of the opposition come to power, they will be able to see me stand with their opposition. Whichever party is in opposition at the Centre, I am with it. Governments will change, but I will remain in the opposition. A folk artist should question the government by being on the side of the public. This is the duty of the artist. I am with my duty. I am with democracy.”

कुछ लोग मुझे कांग्रेस का एजेंट बताते हैं, कुछ सपाई और कुछ आम आदमी पार्टी का एजेंट बताते हैं. बिहार में भी ऐसी ही अफवाह है.



सच सभी जानते हैं.

मैं सिर्फ और सिर्फ विपक्ष में हूं. हर राज्य में जो भी पार्टी विपक्ष में है, मैं उसके साथ हूं.



विपक्ष की यही पार्टियां जब सत्ता में आ… — Neha Singh Rathore (@nehafolksinger) July 6, 2023

In the FIR the accused Neha Singh Rathore is charged with section 153A of the Indian Penal Code citing tweet may potentially incite enmity between the tribal communities and the RSS members.

After the FIR was filed, Neha Singh Rathore tweeted, “In Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district, a BJP leader urinated on the head of a tribal man. An FIR has been lodged against me for criticizing this incident. When I objected to urinating on a tribal person, the media in charge of BJP’s Scheduled Caste Morcha got an FIR lodged against me. Amazing is their love for tribals..!”

मैंने आदिवासी व्यक्ति के ऊपर पेशाब करने का विरोध किया तो भाजपा के अनुसूचित जाति मोर्चा के मीडिया प्रभारी ने मेरे खिलाफ़ FIR दर्ज़ करवा दी.



गजब है इनका आदिवासी प्रेम..! — Neha Singh Rathore (@nehafolksinger) July 7, 2023

Neha Singh Rathore made it to the news with her songs ‘Bihar me ka ba?’ and ‘UP me ka ba?’ in which she allegedly criticized the governments in the respective states over various issues. She has received legal notice for spreading hatred among society through such songs even in the past. Now, a member of the MP BJP has filed an FIR against the singer.

The Sidhi Urination Case

A one-year-old video of a man named Pravesh Shukla from Sidhi urinating on the head of a tribal person named Dashmat Rawat in Madhya Pradesh went viral on 4th July 2023. The Madhya Pradesh police arrested the accused and initiated strict action against him. Meanwhile, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Dashrath Rawat, the poor tribal victim, and washed his feet at the Chief Minister’s residence in Bhopal on Thursday (July 6). This came a day after the accused from Sidhi, Pravesh Shukla’s house was razed by authorities on Chouhan’s orders.

Other similar tweets

Neha Singh Rathore’s was not the only tweet defaming RSS in this regard. One Tanya Ghosh shared a similar picture and named the man sitting on the bench India. The person urinating in this picture was clearly named BJP and RSS. In the caption, Tanya Ghosh wrote, “India: Here is your Fate for what you chose. Be wise in 2024.”

India: Here is your Fate for what you chose . Be wise in 2024 pic.twitter.com/PGcjbNqmV0 — Tanya Ghosh (@TanyaGhosh2312) July 6, 2023

Prakash Raj shared a cartoon picture in which a person wearing the RSS uniform shorts is shown urinating on another person. The picture also showed a man wearing the RSS uniform shorts consuming cow’s urine (Gomutra). In the caption, Prakash Raj wrote, “Bigots chronology.”

The Habibganj police are further investigating the case against Neha Singh Rathore.