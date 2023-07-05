On Wednesday, 5th of July, the administration took another major action against the accused Pravesh Shukla, who was earlier arrested for urinating on a tribal youth.

The administration has been acting swiftly after the state government assured that the accused would receive exemplary punishment in the case to set a deterrence.

Today, 5 July, state officials in large numbers reached his village. Afterward, the administration bulldozed his illegally constructed structure on encroached land in the Kubri region. Reportedly, the administration has demolished the encroached part of his house.

#WATCH | Sidhi viral video | Accused Pravesh Shukla's illegal encroachment being bulldozed by the Administration. He was arrested last night.#MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/kBMUuLtrjK — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 5, 2023

Accused Pravesh was earlier arrested at around 2 o’clock on the intervening night of the 4th and 5th of July. After the arrest, he was interrogated by the officials at the police station.

The DIG said that the video is 6 days old. However, after the video surfaced, there was widespread condemnation, calling for strict action for the perverted act atrocity.

Later, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra stated that bulldozer action would be taken against the accused if there is anything illegal. Subsequently, the encroached portion of his house was demolished by the administration.

BJP denies that the accused had links with the party, and forms a committee

On social media, the accused Pravesh is being claimed as a close supporter of local MLA Kedarnath Shukla, but the MLA himself has denied this.

Kedarnath Shukla said, “He (the culprit in the video) is neither my representative nor an associate. He is not connected to BJP in any way. I am demanding strict action against the culprit. When we visit our constituency, so many people click photos with us. But he is not attached to us in any way. He has shamed humanity and strict action should be taken against him.”

Additionally, as per Navbharat Times, BJP has formed an inquiry committee to investigate the matter and submit a report. BJP state president VD Sharma constituted an inquiry committee. Ramlal Routel, chairman of the State Kol Tribal Development Authority, has been made the chairman of the committee. The other members of the committee are MLA Sharad Kol, MLA Amar Singh, and State Vice President Kantadev Singh.

The viral video highlighted the horrifying act

The incident came to light on 4th July when a video went viral in which a man was seen urinating on a poor man. The victim was identified as a tribal youth named Pale Kol. Soon, it drew massive outrage and criticism from social media users.

Responding to the issue, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed the media and stated that the accused will not be spared at any cost.

Madhya Pradesh CM said, “The accused has tarnished humanity. He has committed a very inhuman act. An offence for which the harshest punishment is imposed. Even the harshest words fall short of it. But I have instructed that the strictest punishment should be given and the strictest action should be taken. There should be an action that becomes an example.”

When asked about the purported affiliation of the accused with the Bharatiya Janata Party, CM Chouhan stated, “We will not spare him at any cost. The criminal has no caste, no religion, and no party. The culprit is only a criminal, and he must face punishment.”

मेरे संज्ञान में सीधी जिले का एक वायरल वीडियो आया है…



मैंने प्रशासन को निर्देश दिए हैं कि अपराधी को गिरफ्तार कर कड़ी से कड़ी कार्रवाई कर एनएसए भी लगाया जाए। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 4, 2023

Along with the administrative action, the accused was booked under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) on the directions of the Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan.

Additionally, the accused has been booked under Sections 294 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.