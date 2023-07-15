Days after an Islamic religious conversion gang led by engineering and medical professionals was discovered by Ghaziabad’s Khoda police station, a maulvi of a mosque in Delhi’s Sangam Vihar has been arrested by the Khoda police.

The maulvi, identified as Shahdaman, was summoned by the police for questioning. However, after evidence was found against him, the police arrested the maulvi. It is pertinent to recall that the Ghaziabad police had recently busted a conversion racket and arrested accused persons Rahil formerly Rahul Agarwal, Abdullah Ahmad formerly Saurabh Khurana, and Mohammad Museer. The three were arrested for converting a Hindu girl named Neeru Bisht.

Sangam Vihar mosque maulvi performed online nikah of Rahil and Neeru

As reported earlier, Rahul Agarwal alias Rahil, a resident of Sangam Vihar in Delhi, was converted by Museer and given the Muslim name by him. The former married Neeru after meeting her online and converted her to Islam. According to the police, it was maulvi Shahdaman who conducted the nikah of Neeru Bisht and Rahil virtually.

Reportedly, maulvi Shahdaman had called witnesses during the online nikah of Rahil and Neeru. Although Rahil had sought permission to perform nikah with Neeru Bisht, he did not inform Neeru about his first marriage. The witnesses called in Rahil and Neeru’s nikah will be turned into police witnesses.

Police investigation unearthed that Maulvi Shahdaman was aware of accused Rahil being a convert, who originally was a Hindu and was already married. The police said that although Neeru had performed conversion rituals to become a Muslim and was practising Islamic traditions, however, no legal document validating her conversion was found, implying that her conversion was illegal.

According to Deputy Commissioner Of Police (Trans Hindo) Vivek Yadav, “Accused Rahil and the maulvi who conducted the nikah of Khoda resident girl has been arrested. The mosque’s Intezamia committee has said that the maulvi’s actions are against the rules.”

DCP Yadav added that more people are on the police’s radar who will be arrested after evidence is gathered against them.

Agra professor involved in conversion racket still absconding

During the investigation of the case, Khoda police found that a professor from Agra was also involved in converting Hindu youths to Islam. Ajay Rathore, Amrit Singh and Kapil Anand were converted by Abdullah while Ajay, to whom Museer had formerly imparted mathematical lessons as a tutor, was similarly influenced by the latter.

One of the converted youth, an MBA graduate, told the police that the accused professor brainwashed and lured him towards Islam while he was pursuing MBA at a college in Agra. At that time, he was residing in a rented accommodation along with some Kashmiri Muslim students who were close to the accused professor. The youth told the police that these Kashmiri youths accustomed him to Islamic rituals and ways of life. The Kashmiri students and accused Abdullah Ahmad often took the youth to Jamaat gatherings.

The accused professor is a resident of Aligarh. According to the police, searches were conducted to nab him, however, the accused managed to escape. Meanwhile, efforts are being made to arrest him and others involved in the conversion nexus.