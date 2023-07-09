An engineering and medical professional-led Islamic religious conversion gang was discovered by Ghaziabad’s Khoda police station. Neeru Bisht, a resident of Khoda, is one of the six individuals in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) who fell victim to their nefarious agenda. The family noticed her donning the hijab and performing Namaz at home and the entire matter came to light.

The police reportedly tracked down the syndicate on 8 July on the basis of her father’s complaint. They apprehended their leader, Dr Abdullah Ahmed, his associate Mohammad Museer who is an engineer by profession and a call centre employee named Rahil. Interestingly, Rahil and Abdullah who were both Hindus had also undergone religious conversion. The former was previously named Rahul Agarwal whereas the latter was known as Saurabh Khurana.

According to Deputy Commissioner Of Police (Trans Hindo) Vivek Yadav, they brainwashed Neeru as well as five other persons from Delhi to embrace Islam. Ajay Rathore, Amrit Singh and Kapil Anand were converted by Abdullah while Ajay, to whom Museer had formerly imparted mathematical lessons as a tutor, was similarly influenced by the latter.

Even Rahul Agarwal alias Rahil, a resident of Sangam Vihar in Delhi, was converted by Museer and given the Muslim name by him. The former married Neeru after meeting her online and converted her to Islam. He is presently employed by I Energizer, a call centre in Noida’s Sector-58 where she had also worked formerly.

Abdullah, who lives in R New Colony in Palwal, is enrolled in a madrasa in Deoband to study Alim (God in Islam). He completed his BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) at Aligarh Muslim University in 2014 and changed his religion in the same year. Museer, a Sangam Vihar inhabitant in Delhi, has a diploma in civil engineering and is currently pursuing a B.Tech (Bachelor of Technology).

According to the police, the wires of this racket are also connected to Aligarh and Deoband. The accused’s mobile devices contained videos of Maulanas from both of these locations. The material was used for religious conversion. Additionally, clips of controversial religious leader Zakir Naik were also found on them.

Neeru wanted to become a suicide bomber

Rahil approached the girl using his original name Rahul Agarwal. He convinced her that he was madly in love with her and that he could not survive without her. He told her that he wanted to marry her on multiple occasions.

In January of this year, he revealed his true identity to her in the belief that she had grown intense feelings for him. He pretended to be the victim in front of her and complained that his parents were against their union because they were from different religions. She accepted when he pressed her to become a Muslim.

Neeru’s father informed that he had begun to suspect his daughter due to her persistent unusual behaviours. She confessed to learning Sharia, the Islamic code of law, when he questioned her. He revealed that she was brainwashed to the point that she began observing Islamic customs, such as five times performing Namaz and adorning a burqa.

He disclosed that his daughter had grown so radicalised that she wouldn’t even hesitate to kill someone who disagreed with her religious ideology and refused to convert to Islam. He further added that she had become so fervent in her beliefs that she even expressed a desire to carry out a suicide bombing and attain ‘martyrdom’ for the sake of jihad.

In order to stop Rahil aka Rahul Agarwal from continuing on the path of terrorism, the father denounced him to the police. As a result, the Ghaziabad police held the offender and began an investigation.

Converting unsuspecting Hindu girls since 2017

Rahil has been carrying out his evil project to convert Hindu females to the Sharia since 2017. He initially became friends with his prey by assuming the identity of Rahul Agarwal, his Hindu name before he embraced Islam. Afterwards, he used his charisma to seduce the victims and get them involved in a relationship. He later indoctrinated them in the name of Islam after they developed feelings for him. He then indoctrinated the girls before finally manipulating them to convert to Islam.

Conversion through Fortnight

Notably, Ghaziabad police exposed a case of converting children to Islam using the video game “Fortnite.” The police described the nefarious strategy used by Islamists to persuade and coerce impressionable young minds to become Muslims through online games. The authorities verified that four teens who were converted via an online gaming application were instructed to read Quranic passages in order to win.

Following the filing of a First Information Report under the pertinent provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), a team was assembled to look into the matter. A Maulavi in Ghaziabad was arrested first, before one Shahnawaz Khan.