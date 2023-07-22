In the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh, a case of love jihad has come to the fore wherein a Muslim man posed as a Hindu, and later raped a Hindu woman. He also force-fed the victim beef and converted her to Islam. On Thursday, July 20, the victim lodged a complaint at the Vijay Nagar police station against the accused. Subsequently, an FIR was registered under relevant sections and two teams have been formed to arrest the accused who has been identified as Khalid Chaudhary.

In her complaint, the victim stated that she received a Facebook friend request from a boy named Deepak in the year 2020. She accepted his request and the two interacted occasionally. After six months, the victim met the accused and learned that the man she was chatting with for months is not Deepak but Khalid Chaudhary.

The victim said that she then tried to distance herself from Khalid Chaudhary, however, he started blackmailing her using her personal videos and pictures. She said that the accused Khalid raped her multiple times after that. The accused continued to rape the victim even when she got pregnant in September last year. Consequently, the baby in her womb died.

Forced-fed beef, pressured to become Muslim, forcibly got a tattoo inked on victim’s body

The victim said that the accused Khalid soon started pressuring her to convert to Islam, and he would take her to Nizamuddin Mosque.

“On his birthday, Khalid even got his name tattooed on my waist. He forced me to eat the meat of cows and other animals. Khalid asked me to wear Hijab always. He forced me to convert to Islam and even changed my name,” the victim said.

ACP Nimish Patil of the Ghaziabad Police Department stated that following the victim’s allegation, teams were formed to search for the accused after filing a case at the Vijay Nagar police station. ACP Patil said that the case has been registered under SC-ST Act and the state’s anti-conversion law.