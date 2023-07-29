On Thursday, July 27, a United Nations designated gangster named Ravinder Samra was shot dead in Richmond, Canada. Ravinder Samra’s death comes just two months after his brother Amarpreet Samra was killed in a similar targeted attack in Vancouver.

The 36-year-old UN-designated gangster was shot many times in the 8000-block of Minler Road, near Blundell, at 5:45 p.m. According to Corporal Sukhi Dhesi of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, Samra’s death was a targeted killing related to the B.C. gang violence.

“These are disturbing incidents for members of our community.” I urge anyone who wishes to talk to someone to contact victim services and IHIT investigators,” Dhesi said. According to local media reports, witnesses claimed to have heard four to five popping sounds and machine gun fire-like sounds.

Ravinder’s brother Amanpreet was named one of Canada’s top ten gangsters. On May 28, Amanpreet was murdered by the gang Brothers Group outside a wedding reception in Vancouver, Canada. The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) had issued public warnings about Samra in 2021 and 2022.

According to the provincial gang unit, he was one of 11 persons who posed “a significant threat” to the public because of their role in the ongoing gang fight.

“Police believe that anyone with, or in close proximity to, these individuals may be putting themselves at risk,” the CFSEU stated in 2022.

In June 2015, the elder Samra (Ravinder) and a companion were taken to Surrey Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds following a shootout between two vehicles travelling along Highway 10 near 187th Street. Samra and his friend refused to talk to authorities about their injuries or the previous shooting.

According to a civil forfeiture case filed in 2015, police confiscated Samra’s 2003 BMW X5 and secured a search warrant for it. The car was eventually forfeited.

Following a case filed by the director of civil forfeiture in February 2017, several thousand dollars confiscated from two Surrey homes were turned over to the government as drug trafficking earnings. According to the lawsuit, the money was confiscated after B.C.’s anti-gang Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit’s investigation.

Earlier this month, the Samra brothers were named as respondents in another civil forfeiture case, in which the government sought that a Richmond residence be forfeited to the government since it was allegedly purchased using criminal proceeds.

According to the case, which was filed on July 19, the brothers were operating “a dial-a-dope drug trafficking business” in October of last year when IHIT officers executed multiple search warrants in connection with an unidentified case.

On Friday, Corporal Dhesi of IHIT also revealed that a vehicle discovered “fully engulfed in flames” in the 12000 block of Blundell around 10 minutes after Samra’s murder is thought to be linked to the suspect or suspects in the murder.