On Sunday night, 2nd of July, the parents of IPS officer Sagarika Nath were reportedly attacked and their valuables were looted by some armed miscreants in Odisha’s capital, Bhubaneshwar. Her parents were on the way to their residence in the Ghatikia area when the incident took place.

The alleged crime occurred when her parents were headed back to their home. When they reached Satya Sai Enclave near AMRI Hospital, their car was intercepted by two bike-borne armed miscreants. The armed miscreants snatched their valuables including gold chains and money from them.

It is further stated that Sagarika’s parents were also attacked when they resisted the attempt to rob them. The looters even damaged her parents’ car.

However, the looters quickly fled the crime scene, abandoning their bike at the spot, when the locals started to assemble.

The incident came to light when Sagarika’s family filed a written complaint in this connection with Bharatpur police. Subsequently, the police swung into action and launched a manhunt to arrest the looters. They also recovered the bike used by the armed men from the spot where the incident took place.

The investigation team has recovered the CCTV footage of the area to identify the culprits. IPS officer Sagarika Nath has previously served as Bhubaneswar Traffic DCP. Currently, she is posted as Balasore SP.

Rise in cases of snatching and theft in the region

Notably, the incidents of snatching and theft have spiked in Bhubaneswar and have posed a serious challenge to the Police.

Earlier, on the 1st of July, two bike-borne miscreants snatched a gold chain from a woman in Vani Vihar. The CCTV footage of the crime went viral on social media.

Similarly, another case was reported in the Laxmisagar area. Here as well, some bike-borne miscreants snatched the gold chain of a woman.

Despite the Commissionerate police’s claim to increase patrolling, the growing incidents of gold chain, mobile, and purse snatching at gunpoint have become a serious issue for the residents of Bhubaneswar.