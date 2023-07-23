The devastating Irshalwadi landslide in Raigad, Maharashtra, has resulted in the loss of 27 lives. Tragically, 78 people still remain unaccounted for, days after the landslide, leading to fears that the death toll could even surpass 100. Among the victims recovered on Saturday were four women and one man.

According to data from the Raigad district collectorate, Irshalwadi was home to 229 people, with 43 families residing in the area. Based on this information and the current tally of 27 fatalities and 78 missing individuals, it is estimated that 124 people survived the landslide. At present, 73 survivors are housed in relief camps, while 31 students remain at a residential tribal school. Additionally, four injured individuals are receiving medical care, and 16 others have sought refuge with their relatives.

Kamlu Pardhi (65), the Chief of the Irshalwadi tribal hamlet, explained the extent of the devastation, stating that out of the 48 houses in the area, only 10 houses and the Raigad Zila Parishad school remain standing. The landslide has not only shattered their lives but also robbed them of their livelihoods. The recovery efforts are hampered by the challenging task of extracting bodies buried under 20 feet of mud.

Authorities are grappling with the grim reality that chances of finding survivors diminish with each passing day. Decomposing bodies are posing further challenges for rescue teams, making identification increasingly difficult.

NDRF deputy commandant (operations), Deepak Tiwari, indicated that the district and state administration will determine whether to continue the rescue efforts. To aid in the operation, Cidco has deployed over a thousand labourers from its construction sites in Navi Mumbai. CM Eknath Shinde has instructed Cidco to construct houses for the landslide victims in a safer location nearby. The company has already provided 25 stretchers and 5,000 bottles of drinking water to support the relief efforts at the site.

On Saturday, 22nd July 2023, the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) announced that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will provide support and adopt the children who have lost both their parents in the devastating landslide at Irshalwadi.

The Irshalwadi landslide occurred on Wednesday, 19th July 2023 in Irshalwadi village near Irshalgad. However, there is no paved road to reach that place.

During his visit to the site of the tragedy on Thursday, the chief minister assessed the ongoing relief and rescue efforts and extended an ex-gratia amount of ₹5 lakhs to the families of the deceased, providing financial support in their time of grief.