NIA attaches 3 properties in terror-gangster-drug smuggler nexus case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) attached three properties owned by members of Organised Crime Syndicates in Haryana and Delhi on Tuesday.

This came after multi-state raids were conducted across 129 locations as part of its continuing offensive against the terrorist-gangster-drug smuggler network, having links with ‘listed individual terrorist’ Arsh Dala and other foreign-based terrorists.

The raids were conducted at locations linked with gangsters and their associates in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on May 17 this year.

The properties attached include a house of Irfan alias Chhenu Pehalwan in Delhi and two houses belonging to Kaushal Chaudhary and Amit Dagar in the Gurugram district of Haryana, the agency said on Tuesday, adding “all these properties constituted ‘proceeds of terrorism’, which were used for hatching terror conspiracies and execution of crimes”.

As per NIA investigations, Irfan had been involved in multiple criminal cases of murder and extortion, besides being a supplier of all types of logistics support, including men and material (supply of arms and ammunition), to the notorious Bambiha gang.

“Irfan had provided a safe haven to the gang’s absconding associates on the instructions of Kaushal Chaudhary, Bhupi Rana and other key operatives of the gang to reach out to the ground level operatives for the execution of terror and criminal activities,” the NIA said.

The other two, Kaushal Choudhary and Amit Dagar were closely associated with key conspirators-foreign-based Arshdeep Dala and Gaurab Patyal alias Sourav Thakur alias Lucky, with the help of other accused persons.

Both Kaushal and Amit were involved in extortion, threatening and killing of businessmen and striking terror among singers, businessmen and sportspersons, as well as in arranging weapons for the execution of acts of terror and violence.

“They were both in touch with and conspired with foreign-based terrorists, as well as ground operatives, through social media platforms for execution of extortion and killing terror activities. The money raised from the extortions was being utilised for furtherance of terror activities and for providing logistic support to other gangs, including the Bambiha gang, active in India,” said the NIA.

The NIA registered cases against three major Organised Crime Syndicates under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in August last year.

These syndicates were spreading their mafia-style criminal networks in the northern states of India and were involved in the commission of many sensational crimes, such as the murder of popular singer Sidhu Moosewala. and large-scale extortions from businessmen and professionals.

Their crimes included the killing of Maharashtra builder Sanjay Biyani, as well as Sandeep Nangal Ambia, an international Kabbadi organiser in Punjab, the NIA said.

“Many of these conspiracies were found to have been masterminded from abroad, including Pakistan and Canada, or by leaders of Organised Criminal Syndicates lodged in jails,” it added.

The NIA also said it has planned to intensify its drive, in active and close collaboration with police forces of various states to dismantle such terror and mafia networks and their support infrastructure and to attach and seize their assets procured from ‘proceeds of terrorism and crime’.

