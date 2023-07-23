On the 23rd of July, the Mumbai Police control room received a threatening call in which the caller said that a tanker filled with RDX and two Pakistani nationals onboard was going from Mumbai to Goa. The caller identified himself as ‘Pandey’ and an investigation is underway, the Police said.

This was the second threat call received by the Mumbai Police within a span of one week. The officials reported that the threatening phone call came nearly a week after another threat, the second in two days, was received by the Mumbai police about a bomb planted in the city.

Earlier, on 18 July, the Mumbai Police’s traffic control room received another threatening call, in which the caller claimed of carrying out another 26/11-style of attack in Mumbai. The unknown caller threatened that the governments of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi are on target. Reportedly, the caller mentioned that cartridges and AK-47s are present at specific locations and warned of a potential 26/11-style attack in Mumbai.

The officials have stated that the Mumbai Police is actively searching for the person responsible for the call. Additionally, they have registered a case against the unknown individual under section 509 (2) of the IPC at Worli Police Station.

Meanwhile, a similar call which was received on the 12th of July was found to be a hoax.

Back then, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against unknown individuals in connection to a threatening message, which issued a warning of a potential terror attack in the city if Pakistani woman Seema Haider was not sent back to her country.

Speaking in Urdu, the unknown caller said, “If Seema Haider does not come back then India will be destroyed.”

The caller warned that if the attack takes place, the Uttar Pradesh government would be responsible for it.

Earlier this month, a Pakistan national named Seema Haider was arrested in Greater Noida. She was arrested for illegally entering India and staying in the country without valid documents. According to her claim, she entered India with her four children to be with her lover, Sachin Meena, who she had met on the gaming app PUBG. However, she has been under the scanner of security agencies ever since she made illegal entry into India.