Monday, July 24, 2023
If Rs 1100 crores can be spent on ads in 3 years, contribution can be made to Infra Projects: Supreme Court to Delhi Government

RRTS hearing in Supreme Court
Supreme Court pulls up Delhi government for delay in giving funds to RRTS projects (Image Source - The Hindu, The India)
On Monday, July 24, the Supreme Court resumed hearing a plea filed in connection with the delay in Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transport System (RRTS) project. During the hearing, the court came down heavily on the Delhi government for not contributing its share in the infrastructure projects. The bench warned Delhi government’s counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi that if the government fails to provide budgetary provisions for the project, the bench can attach their advertisement budget. 

The bench said, “Either you pay or we will attach your advertisement budget”. 

In a previous hearing on July 3rd, the bench comprising Justices SK Kaul and Sadhanshu Dhulia was informed that the Delhi Government was not allocating funds for the RRTS Project and several other development projects citing budgetary constraints. 

Back then, the Delhi government had refused to give Rs 3,261 crore towards the construction of the Delhi-Gurugram-Rewari-Alwar RRTS corridor and Rs 2,443 crore for the Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat corridor.

Subsequently, the court directed the Delhi government to file an affidavit within two weeks disclosing how much funds it has allocated for advertisements in the last three financial years. 

However, the bench categorically noted that it was compelled to give such a directive in the last hearing because the Delhi government had outrightly declined to contribute its share in the infrastructure project.

Later, on the 19th of July, the Delhi government filed its affidavit enclosing the expenditure incurred on the advertisements. When the court considered it today, it was revealed that the Aam Aadmi Party government has spent around Rs 1073 crores in the last three years on advertisements. As per the affidavit, the AAP government spent Rs 296.89 crore in 2020-21, Rs 579.91 crore in 2021-22, and Rs 196.36 crore in 2022-23 on advertisements. 

Reflecting on this, the bench remarked, “If Rs 1100 crores can be spent for advertisement in the last 3 financial years, certainly, contributions can be made to infrastructure projects”.

Following the critical remarks from the bench, the Delhi government’s counsel Singhvi assured the court that funds will be allotted, however, he requested the bench to allow the state government to pay its share in instalments. 

After considering the argument, the bench instructed the AAP government to pay the overdue amount for the project within two months. The bench was subsequently informed that the Delhi government would allocate budgetary provisions for the respective projects as per the prescribed schedule.

The Court order read, “Senior Counsel says provisions will be made in line with the proposed schedule. We take this on record, the overdue amount will be paid within 2 months.” 

Now, the Delhi government will have to pay Rs 415 crore for the Delhi-Meerut RRTS project, in line with its commitment in the Apex court today. 

However, the Delhi government tried to justify its advertisement expenditure in the court stating that it is a necessary component of good governance and effective administration.  

The ongoing project of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) involves the construction of a semi-high-speed rail corridor connecting Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut. This corridor constitutes one of the three rapid rail corridors slated for development under Phase I of the RapidX initiative.

