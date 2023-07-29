Congress, the ruling party in Karnataka, is protesting against BJP in response to the saffron party’s protests demanding justice for the victims of the Udupi College washroom video case.

The grand old party has staged a protest claiming that the BJP is trying to communalise the incident.

Protest vs. protest in Udupi



As BJP protested in relation to the Udupi Video Case, now Congress is holding a counterprotest.



The Congress has staged a protest, saying that the BJP is only trying to communalise the incident

Earlier, the BJP launched a demonstration against the ruling Congress party after the three accused received bail on Friday evening.

The protesters demanded justice for the victim and voiced their grievances against Congress and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, whom they accused of having a “Jihadi” mindset. They also labelled the Congress-led Karnataka government as “anti-Hindu.”

The BJP activists in Udupi marched from their party headquarters to the Superintendent of Police (SP) office, expressing their outrage and discontent with the handling of the situation by the Siddaramaiah Congress government.

Earlier yesterday, bail was granted to the three accused students. Additional Civil Judge Shyam Prakash heard the bail pleas of the three accused named Alimatul Shaifa, Shabanaz, and Alia, and granted them bail. Advocate Asadullah Katpadi, appearing for the students, claimed that the case was politically motivated and that the complaint was not filed by the affected student.

The court accepted the plea and granted bail to the three on personal bonds of Rs 20,000 each. However, the court ordered them to cooperate with the investigators and attend all court hearings. The court also added that witnesses should not be intimidated.

The background of the Udupi washroom video case

The incident happened on 18th July when a Hindu girl noticed that the three accused were making a video of her while she was in the bathroom. She then alerted others, following which the three accused students were suspended.The college management conducted an inquiry into the matter and concluded that the video had been deleted, closing the case. However, due to public outrage, a case was filed against the girls and the college administration by the police.The girls have been booked under They were booked under Sections 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 204 (destruction of document or electronic record to prevent its production as evi­dence), 175 (omission to produce document or electronic record to public servant by person legally bound to produce it) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section Section 66(e) (punishment for violation of privacy) of the Information Technology Act.