On 6th July 2023, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti pontificated on the Manipur violence and made sanctimonious remarks about the situation in the Indian state. While doing so, Eric Garcetti comfortably ignored how his own country has seen 332 gun attacks claiming over 21000 lives in 2023 so far.

Eric Garcetti said, “I don’t think it’s about strategic concerns, it’s about human concerns. You don’t have to be an Indian to care when children or individuals die in this sort of violence. We know peace is a precedent for so many good things. There has been so much progress in the Northeast and the East. The country has done some remarkable things in the East and those can’t continue without peace. We stand ready to assist in any way if asked. We know it’s an Indian matter and we pray for that peace and that it may come quickly. Because we can bring more collaboration, more projects, more investment if that peace is in place.”

The disturbing levels of mass shootings and gun deaths in the USA

Eric Garcetti conveniently overlooked the violence within his own country while addressing the situation in Manipur. It is worth mentioning that the United States is currently experiencing an alarming surge in mass shootings, with the Gun Violence Archives reporting over 330 incidents already this year, marking a record high for the mid-year point.

In 2021, there was a record-breaking surge in mass shootings, as reported by the Gun Violence Archives (GVA), with a total of 690 incidents recorded. This marked a significant increase compared to previous years, raising concerns that this year’s numbers would surpass the record.

As of June 28 this year, the GVA has already documented 332 mass shootings in the United States, surpassing the figures from the same period in 2021 when there were 309 incidents. The GVA defines mass shootings as incidents where at least four individuals are shot, excluding the shooter. Thus, halfway through the year, it appears that the apprehension about surpassing last year’s record is becoming a reality.

As of June 28, the midway point of the year, the number of mass shootings in 2022 had reached 293, compared to 240 in 2020, 190 in 2019, and 151 in 2018. This data highlights a concerning trend of increasing incidents, indicating a rise in the occurrence of mass shootings over the past few years.

Over 21,000 people have died in the USA due to gun-related incidents alone in just 6 months of 2023

According to the Gun Violence Archives (GVA), the total number of fatalities from various gun-related incidents in the United States this year stands at 21,042. Additionally, there have been 18,033 reported injuries from gun-related events. These statistics illustrate the significant impact and toll of gun violence on individuals and communities across the country.

The United States is currently witnessing an alarming increase in the frequency of mass shootings, marking a concerning trend in recent history. Below are some of the tragic incidents that occurred in the first half of 2023:

January: In California, back-to-back shootings took place. Ten individuals lost their lives during a Lunar New Year celebration at a dance studio in Monterey Park. Just a few days later, seven people were killed at two locations in Half Moon Bay.

February: At Michigan State University, a shooter carried out a deadly attack that left three students dead and critically wounded five others. The incident prompted an hours-long manhunt and resulted in lockdown measures on campus.

March: Tragedy struck an elementary school in Nashville when a shooter fired 152 rounds, claiming the lives of six people, including three children. Law enforcement officers intervened and killed the shooter.

April: In Louisville, Kentucky, a gunman targeted his co-workers at a bank, resulting in the deaths of five individuals. Police later shot the assailant. Another mass shooting occurred at a Sweet 16 birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama, where four people lost their lives, and more than 30 others sustained injuries.

May: A shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets shopping center near Dallas resulted in eight fatalities and seven injuries.

Memorial Day weekend: Memorial Day weekend is typically observed on the last Monday in May. Disturbingly, the holiday weekend saw a series of mass shootings across the country. The Gun Violence Archives recorded over a dozen incidents, with 14 people killed and 58 others injured. This made it the deadliest Memorial Day weekend for mass shootings in the past four years.

These incidents collectively underscore the grave impact and urgency of addressing the rising trend of mass shootings in the United States. It is notable that incidents claiming less than 4 lives are not included in the list of gun violence archives. However, ignoring all these incidents in his homeland, Eric Garcetti expressed his opinions about the Manipur violence in a pompous and dogmatic way.

The Manipur Violence

Manipur has been burning amid conflict between the two ethnic groups, Meiteis and Kukis. Tensions flared up on May 3 following a ‘Tribal solidarity march’ which was organized against the Meitei community seeking ST status.

Meiteis account for the majority of the Manipur population whereas Nagas and Kukis account for about 40% of the population. About 130 people have been killed in the clash and several have been displaced after their houses were torched and razed.

A detailed analysis of the root causes and on-ground scenario can be read here.

USA could not ensure the safety of the Indian consulate in San Fransisco

The recent incident of an arson attack on the Indian consulate in San Francisco by Khalistani terrorists adds another concerning layer to the hypocritical stand taken by US Ambassador Eric Garcetti. The fact that Garcetti’s own home country could not secure India’s consulate, resulting in a potentially dangerous situation, raises questions about his credibility and ability to address violence and security concerns effectively.

The attack, which occurred on July 2, highlights the very real threat posed by extremist elements within the US itself. Despite the limited damage and the safe escape of consulate staff, the incident underscores the need for a comprehensive approach to tackling violence and ensuring the security of diplomatic missions.