Saturday, July 29, 2023
Drunk man rams speeding car into Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan’s convoy in Uttar Pradesh, two arrested

The accused, identified as Gaurav Solanki and Monu Kumar, both residents of Ghaziabad, were in an inebriated state, the police said.

OpIndia Staff
Security breach-Kerala governor
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan
4

A man in an inebriated state rammed his speeding car into Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan’s convoy. The incident happened on the night of Friday, July 28 while the Kerala Governor was on his way to Delhi after attending a private event in Sector 77 in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, the speeding car, reportedly a Scorpio, rammed into the convoy twice. The Uttar Pradesh police arrested the driver and another person who was travelling in the car. The vehicle has also been impounded.

The duo, identified as Gaurav Solanki and Monu Kumar, both residents of Ghaziabad, were in an inebriated state, the police said.

Further investigation into the incident is in progress.

Searched termsNoida, Uttar Pradesh, Arif Mohammad Khan, Arif Muhhamed, security breach, Kerala governor
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

