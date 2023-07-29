A man in an inebriated state rammed his speeding car into Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan’s convoy. The incident happened on the night of Friday, July 28 while the Kerala Governor was on his way to Delhi after attending a private event in Sector 77 in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Drunk Man Rams Speeding Car Into Kerala Governor #ArifMohammedKhan's Convoyhttps://t.co/8t6jEJDyfu — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) July 29, 2023

According to reports, the speeding car, reportedly a Scorpio, rammed into the convoy twice. The Uttar Pradesh police arrested the driver and another person who was travelling in the car. The vehicle has also been impounded.

The duo, identified as Gaurav Solanki and Monu Kumar, both residents of Ghaziabad, were in an inebriated state, the police said.

Further investigation into the incident is in progress.