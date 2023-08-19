Thursday, August 3, 2023
HomeNews Reports19 accused in Nuh violence sent to 14-day judicial custody, internet services partially restored...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

19 accused in Nuh violence sent to 14-day judicial custody, internet services partially restored in violence-hit areas

The internet and sms services have been partially restored in Nuh, Faridabad, and Palwal as well as areas of Gurugram such as Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar. The police said that no fresh incidents of violence have been reported.

OpIndia Staff
Nuh Violence
Nuh violence: 19 rioters sent to 14-day judicial custody (Image via ANI)
22

Three days after violence erupted in the Nuh region of Haryana after an Islamist mob attacked Jalabhishek Yatra by Hindus, police have released pictures of rioters involved in the riots. Meanwhile, a sessions court has sentenced 19 accused rioters to 14-day judicial custody.

Internet and SMS services partially restored in violence-hit areas of Haryana

Meanwhile, internet and SMS services have been partially restored in several violence-hit areas. The internet and sms services have been partially restored in Nuh, Faridabad, and Palwal as well as areas of Gurugram such as Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar. The police said that no fresh incidents of violence have been reported.

Internet access has been partially restored in order to facilitate candidates who will attempt a Haryana state government exam this week. The internet was restricted in the violence-torn areas to prevent any disruption to peace and public order in the aftermath of the communal riots.

According to Nuh SP Varun Singla, 14 companies of the central paramilitary forces were deployed, as were 21 companies of the Haryana Police. Day and night, vigilance is maintained. The sense of normalcy is returning. Four new FIRs have been registered in the last 24 hours.

176 arrests so far: Haryana government

According to Haryana Government’s Additional Chief Secretary Home, TVSN Prasad, 93 FIRs have been registered in five districts. 46 FIRs have been filed in Nuh, 3 in Faridabad, and 23 in Gurugram. “As of now, there have been 176 arrests and 78 preventive detentions…For us, national interest comes first. Peace must be maintained, and offensive posts must be avoided.”

Haryana government forms committee to monitor social media platforms for provocative material

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has formed a committee to monitor social media platforms in order to prevent provocative material/videos/photographs/hate speech, etc. from being spread and to ensure law and order in addition to communal harmony. The committee will work with the appropriate agencies to implement remedial/corrective measures in this case.

Haryana government order regarding the formation of the committee (Image via TOI)

Nuh Shobha Yatra attack

On Monday, violence broke out in Haryana’s Nuh district during the ‘Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra,’ which was organized by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal. The death toll from the clashes has now reached 6, including two personnel from the Haryana home guard. The deputy commissioner urged people to stay indoors, venture outside only for essential tasks, and disregard any circulating rumours.

Vehicles were burnt and stones pelted at the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Jalabhishek Yatra as Islamists unleashed violence against thousands of Hindus in the Muslim-dominated region of Nuh, Mewat in Haryana.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Social media users claim Modi govt restricted personal computer imports to benefit JioBook, the fact is it will be worst affected product: Details

Raju Das -

Turmoil in both maternal and in-laws’ houses after Anju decides to settle in Pakistan post her Nikah with ‘friend’ Nasrulla Khan

OpIndia Staff -

‘Rights as Indian being violated’: India summons German Ambassador, seeks repatriation of baby Ariha at the earliest

OpIndia Staff -

‘Situation was extremely critical, constant firing kept coming from 3 sides’: ADGP Mamata Singh recalls how police saved 3000 Hindus during Nuh violence

OpIndia Staff -

Nuh violence: Islamists use visuals of armed cops in plain-clothes to spread fake news that Hindu devotees in Jalabhishek Yatra were carrying guns

OpIndia Staff -

‘Hidden identity, inflammatory content’: FIR reveals violence inciting social media posts were made before Nuh attack on Hindu procession

OpIndia Staff -

‘Digital Personal Data Protection Bill will protect the rights of all citizens, allow expansion of innovation economy’: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

ANI -

Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee moves Supreme Court challenging Allahabad HC order allowing ASI survey of Gyanvapi premises

ANI -

UP: Irfan poses as Rahul to lure Hindu girl, makes her private pictures viral on social media

OpIndia Staff -

They want control of vigilance to hide corruptions like building bungalows: Amit Shah tears into AAP over opposition to NCT bill, slams I.N.D.I.A. for supporting...

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
647,243FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com