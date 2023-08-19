Three days after violence erupted in the Nuh region of Haryana after an Islamist mob attacked Jalabhishek Yatra by Hindus, police have released pictures of rioters involved in the riots. Meanwhile, a sessions court has sentenced 19 accused rioters to 14-day judicial custody.

These 19 are accused of the Terror attack in Haryana's Nuh. They will be produced in the court.



These 19 are accused of the Terror attack in Haryana's Nuh. They will be produced in the court.

Till now 139 terrorists have been arrested.

Internet and SMS services partially restored in violence-hit areas of Haryana

Meanwhile, internet and SMS services have been partially restored in several violence-hit areas. The internet and sms services have been partially restored in Nuh, Faridabad, and Palwal as well as areas of Gurugram such as Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar. The police said that no fresh incidents of violence have been reported.

Internet access has been partially restored in order to facilitate candidates who will attempt a Haryana state government exam this week. The internet was restricted in the violence-torn areas to prevent any disruption to peace and public order in the aftermath of the communal riots.

According to Nuh SP Varun Singla, 14 companies of the central paramilitary forces were deployed, as were 21 companies of the Haryana Police. Day and night, vigilance is maintained. The sense of normalcy is returning. Four new FIRs have been registered in the last 24 hours.

On the current situation in Haryana's Nuh district, SP Nuh, Varun Singla says, "After the initial incident, no fresh violence has been reported. The forces have been deployed in all areas. Around 14 companies of the central paramilitary forces have been called from…"

176 arrests so far: Haryana government

According to Haryana Government’s Additional Chief Secretary Home, TVSN Prasad, 93 FIRs have been registered in five districts. 46 FIRs have been filed in Nuh, 3 in Faridabad, and 23 in Gurugram. “As of now, there have been 176 arrests and 78 preventive detentions…For us, national interest comes first. Peace must be maintained, and offensive posts must be avoided.”

Chandigarh: Haryana Govt, Additional Chief Secretary Home, TVSN Prasad says, "93 FIRs have been registered in five districts. 46 FIRs have been registered in Nuh, 3 FIRs in Faridabad & 23 FIRs in Gurugram…176 people arrested as of now & 78 preventive detentions have…"

Haryana government forms committee to monitor social media platforms for provocative material

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has formed a committee to monitor social media platforms in order to prevent provocative material/videos/photographs/hate speech, etc. from being spread and to ensure law and order in addition to communal harmony. The committee will work with the appropriate agencies to implement remedial/corrective measures in this case.

Haryana government order regarding the formation of the committee

Nuh Shobha Yatra attack

On Monday, violence broke out in Haryana’s Nuh district during the ‘Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra,’ which was organized by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal. The death toll from the clashes has now reached 6, including two personnel from the Haryana home guard. The deputy commissioner urged people to stay indoors, venture outside only for essential tasks, and disregard any circulating rumours.

Vehicles were burnt and stones pelted at the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Jalabhishek Yatra as Islamists unleashed violence against thousands of Hindus in the Muslim-dominated region of Nuh, Mewat in Haryana.