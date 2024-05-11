The Rajasthan police have arrested a man named Salman Khan for raping a 25-year-old Hindu woman under the pretext of love. The development comes amid the growing menace of love jihad and the targeting of Hindu women in the country.

Khan, who ran a mobile repair shop in Jaipur, pretended to be a Hindu to entrap the victim in his love trap. As per reports, he raped the 25-year-old woman, shot obscene videos and then blackmailed the victim into soliciting 2-4 lakhs of rupees.

He also took the victim to Delhi against her will by threatening to upload the obscene videos on social media. The matter came to light when the woman’s family filed a complaint with the Shipra Path police station.

The cops initiated a probe into the matter, recovered the victim from Delhi and handed her over to the family. They also arrested Salman Khan from the National Capital.

During the investigation, it was uncovered that the accused had previously entrapped 3-4 other Hindu women using the same modus operandi. The police seized the mobile phone of Salman Khan and sent it for forensic investigation.

They are also interrogating the accused to uncover more details about the accused’s modus operandi. The police also recorded the statement of the victim under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Jaipur: "The victim has stated in her statement that the accused trapped her in his love trap and also took loans from her. Furthermore, allegations of rape have surfaced. The accused, Salman, dropped out of school in the 8th grade. The victim's father lodged an FIR against him.… pic.twitter.com/PNN79ejERT — IANS (@ians_india) May 10, 2024

While speaking about the matter, Station House Officer (Shipra Path police station) Amit Kumar informed, “The victim first met the accused 5-6 years ago. Salman Khan failed in the 8th standard and is originally a resident of Ajmer. He had also purchased a scooty in her name.”