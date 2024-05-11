Saturday, May 11, 2024
HomeNews ReportsRajasthan: Police arrest Salman Khan for raping and blackmailing woman, had pretended to...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Rajasthan: Police arrest Salman Khan for raping and blackmailing woman, had pretended to be a Hindu to entrap victim in ‘love trap’

During the investigation, it was uncovered that Salman Khan had previously entrapped 3-4 other Hindu women using the same modus operandi.

OpIndia Staff
Rajasthan: Police arrest Salman Khan for raping and blackmailing woman, had pretended to be a Hindu to entrap victim in ‘love trap’
Accused Salman Khan, image via X/ Mr Sinha
20

The Rajasthan police have arrested a man named Salman Khan for raping a 25-year-old Hindu woman under the pretext of love. The development comes amid the growing menace of love jihad and the targeting of Hindu women in the country.

Khan, who ran a mobile repair shop in Jaipur, pretended to be a Hindu to entrap the victim in his love trap. As per reports, he raped the 25-year-old woman, shot obscene videos and then blackmailed the victim into soliciting 2-4 lakhs of rupees.

He also took the victim to Delhi against her will by threatening to upload the obscene videos on social media. The matter came to light when the woman’s family filed a complaint with the Shipra Path police station.

The cops initiated a probe into the matter, recovered the victim from Delhi and handed her over to the family. They also arrested Salman Khan from the National Capital.

During the investigation, it was uncovered that the accused had previously entrapped 3-4 other Hindu women using the same modus operandi. The police seized the mobile phone of Salman Khan and sent it for forensic investigation.

They are also interrogating the accused to uncover more details about the accused’s modus operandi. The police also recorded the statement of the victim under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

While speaking about the matter, Station House Officer (Shipra Path police station) Amit Kumar informed, “The victim first met the accused 5-6 years ago. Salman Khan failed in the 8th standard and is originally a resident of Ajmer. He had also purchased a scooty in her name.”

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termssalman khan, jaipur, rajasthan love jihad, Shipra Path police station
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com