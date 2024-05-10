An appalling story of love jihad, conversion and sexual assault has surfaced in Indore, Madhya Pradesh where Samir Khan first claimed to be Sonu to befriend a Dalit widow and then forced her to marry him in an Islamic ceremony conducted by his cleric brother. He pressured her to maintain a physical relationship with another man, Afzal Khan who even attempted to rape her 13-year-old daughter. Samir Khan compelled the mother and daughter to perform namaz after which the woman tried to end her life, however, activists from Akhil Bhartiya Balai Samaj (ABBS) intervened and brought her to Azad Nagar police station and registered a case. The investigation is now underway.

The victim narrated her ordeal and stated, “He came to my place and made friends with me by pretending to be Hindu. We started a romantic relationship and when after two years I asked him to many me, he claimed that he would only do a Nikah with me. He told me that he was a Muslim when I inquired why he had said Nikah. I consented as we had been dating for a very long time and forcefully got married at his parent’s place by his cleric brother. Afzal also started misbehaving with me. I used to get teased by him when he came to my place and touched me improperly as well as grabbed my hand.”

She added, “Afterwards, they drugged me with some food or drink and I lost consciousness. Then Afzal and Sonu shot my explicit videos with each other and threatened me that they would put it on social media if I told the cops about them and my parents would commit suicide. I won’t be left with anyone. I raised my voice when they targeted my daughter. Afzal held her hand, took off her clothes and tried to misbehave with her a few times. Fights broke out, I was assaulted and threatened with a knife when I protested. Then I contacted brother (member of Hindu outfit) and met him. Now I am here (at the police station) and demand strict action against the accused because they deserve it. Additionally, the police have promised to take tough action against them.”

A Hindu activist unveiled, “Afzal Khan lives in Khajrana and Samir Khan stays in Madina Nagar. Samir Khan concealed his identity and claimed to be Sonu Maratha and entered into a love affair with a Dalit woman. He made obscene videos of her and used them to blackmail her into marrying him. The Islamic wedding ceremony took place in Dharampuri and was performed by Maulana Hafiz who is Samir’s elder brother and his real name is Firoz. The victim claimed that Firoz has participated in similar forced marriage ceremonies for Hindu women.”

The Bajrang Dal activist added, “She has been forced to embrace Islam. She has endured unnatural sex and gang rape. The police have not launched any case in this issue. The complaint which was lodged previously was under minor sanctions. She was alone before but now the entire community is with her. She wanted to take her life but the members of the community stopped her and put her in contact with me. I placed the mother and daughter in touch with the police station in charge. Now, an inquiry has begun. I hope the authorities will help us and stringent measures will be taken against those who engage in love jihad.”

The police claimed, “The victim has previously filed a molestation charge against her brother-in-law. Now, she has requested to add further sanctions to her complaint. She is going to provide a statement regarding the matter and the investigation will proceed forward. The complaint was filed around one month prior.”